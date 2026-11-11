Case board What we know so far You collected of 22 facts

What the FBI is examining, whether any secrets leaked, and whether Huang knew anything. No one has been charged.

That Alice Huang worked for China’s Ministry of State Security, and that a network moved restricted chips into China. Not substantiated publicly.

Huang admitted an affair; Nvidia’s board is investigating; Singapore police are investigating Megaspeed; Congress has asked for a briefing; shareholders have sued.

All 22 facts

✓ = in your case file. Faded = not found yet.

Room 1 · Santa Clara

1 On record Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led it ever since. He was born in Taiwan and moved to the US as a child. ✓

2 On record In a November 8 email to staff, Huang wrote: “I was unfaithful to my wife.” And: “There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” He did not name anyone. ✓

3 On record The board opened an independent investigation, overseen by independent directors with outside counsel. It says it has “no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised.” ✓

4 On record Nvidia shares fell about 5% on Monday morning, November 9, after the board announced its probe. ✓

Room 2 · Taipei

5 Reported Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen. She shares a surname with Jensen Huang but is not related to him. ✓

6 Reported Footage from a dinner in Taipei in May 2025 showed Jensen Huang putting his arm around Alice as she kissed him on the cheek. They were later seen leaving in the same car. ✓

7 Reported A profile on Chinese financial database Simuwang lists four years in television journalism, at CCTV and Hunan TV, then HSBC and CITIC Securities. In 2016–17 she was an executive at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management. ✓

8 Alleged US intelligence concluded she was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information on Huang and influence his views on selling AI chips to China. Reuters could not verify this. ✓

Room 3 · Singapore

9 Reported Megaspeed International, based in Singapore and formerly 7Road International, rents out computing power on advanced Nvidia processors. Alice became its controlling shareholder in March 2023. ✓

10 Reported Shipping records show Megaspeed’s Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related hardware between 2024 and 2026. ✓

11 Alleged Culper Research, a short-selling firm, claims Megaspeed’s balance sheet grew from $33 million at the end of 2023 to nearly $3 billion a year later, including about $2.9 billion in deposits from an unidentified source. ✓

12 On record Singapore police: “Investigations are ongoing into Megaspeed for suspected breaches of our domestic laws.” Megaspeed says investigations found no evidence of illegal chip transfers. ✓

13 Alleged The Information alleges a network run by Alice, her husband and her sister moved about 240,000 H100, H200 and A100 chips into China, with at least $7.5 billion in shipments since 2023. Reuters could not verify it. ✓

Room 4 · Washington

14 Reported Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a classified memo on Huang’s relationship, circulated to top officials before Trump’s May trip to China. Its contents are not public. ✓

15 Reported Huang was left off the May 11 list of executives for the Beijing trip. He then joined Air Force One at a refuelling stop in Anchorage, Alaska. ✓

16 On record Trump, November 9, on the memo: “Certainly, it didn’t make much of an impact on me.” On Huang: “I really believe him.” ✓

17 Unknown Trump says the FBI is “looking into it in terms of something else”. No details have been released. ✓

Room 5 · Capitol Hill

18 On record Three House committee chairs asked Huang for a voluntary closed-door briefing on November 18. It is not a subpoena. ✓

19 On record A shareholder class action accuses Nvidia of “false and misleading statements” about Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang. ✓

20 Denied China’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called the accusations unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against China. ✓

21 Unknown Were Nvidia secrets compromised? The board says it has no reason to believe so, but its review has just begun. ✓