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Extramarital affairs of CEOs are nothing new. But Nvidia boss Jensen Huang’s has global implications. The 63-year-old is the leading face of the artificial intelligence revolution with his black leather jackets and fluff of grey hair. He runs a company which produces highly coveted computer chips. That’s landed him on a late-night phone call basis with President Donald Trump, a promoter of the industry.
But Huang also had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman who has allegedly fed intelligence, as well as advanced chips, to China. The woman, Alice Huang, is a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. It’s a saga of personal betrayal, corporate espionage and high-tech development, and the fallout is spreading across Washington.
There are bipartisan calls for investigations on Capitol Hill. The US Department of Justice has opened its own probe. Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies in the world, is conducting an internal review. The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information on Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia’s business with Chinese companies. These allegations have not been publicly substantiated. China has rejected them as baseless.
Huang admitted in a November 8 message to Nvidia employees that he had been “unfaithful” to his wife, but did not name Alice Huang. The Information reported that Alice Huang helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to Chinese firms. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
The controversy has also drawn political attention. Three Republican congressional committee chairmen have requested a briefing from Huang on November 18. Trump has said Huang told him he had no idea the woman was allegedly a spy. Nvidia says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.
Below is an Express InfoGenie investigation game explaining what we know about the Nvidia spying row so far:
How to play: The Huang File
You’re a detective. Search five rooms for 22 facts from published reporting, each labelled by how solid it is, and build your case file.
The rooms: Nvidia HQ · Taipei · Singapore · Washington · Capitol Hill
To play:
Tap Start the investigation, or pick any room from Choose a room.
- Tap a glowing, numbered object to reveal its fact.
- Tap + Add to case file. The object gets a tick and your count goes up.
- Tap Next room → to move on, or ← Back to return.
- Finish at the Case board. It shows your score, what’s established, alleged, denied or unknown, and all 22 facts, so you can go back for any you missed.’
Stuck? Tap ❓ Help at any time.
The labels:
- On record: official statement, filing or data
- Reported: published, not confirmed on the record
- Alleged: not substantiated publicly
- Denied: a denial on the record
- Unknown: not yet established
No timer, no way to lose. Every fact shows its source.
Note: An educational reconstruction, not a depiction of real events. The spying claims come from US intelligence assessments reported by The New York Times and the Financial Times. They have not been substantiated publicly, and news agency Reuters could not verify them. China and Megaspeed deny wrongdoing; Alice Huang has not commented. No one named has been charged.