Interactive game: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair, China’s Jensen Huang, spy row and the story so far

From an affair and alleged Chinese intelligence links to billions of dollars in AI chip shipments, explore the Jensen Huang controversy through a timeline and 22-fact interactive investigation.

Written by: Aniruddha Dhar
4 min readUpdated: Nov 11, 2026 04:20 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2026. (REUTERS)Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2026. (REUTERS)

Extramarital affairs of CEOs are nothing new. But Nvidia boss Jensen Huang’s has global implications. The 63-year-old is the leading face of the artificial intelligence revolution with his black leather jackets and fluff of grey hair. He runs a company which produces highly coveted computer chips. That’s landed him on a late-night phone call basis with President Donald Trump, a promoter of the industry.

But Huang also had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman who has allegedly fed intelligence, as well as advanced chips, to China. The woman, Alice Huang, is a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. It’s a saga of personal betrayal, corporate espionage and high-tech development, and the fallout is spreading across Washington.

There are bipartisan calls for investigations on Capitol Hill. The US Department of Justice has opened its own probe. Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies in the world, is conducting an internal review. The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information on Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia’s business with Chinese companies. These allegations have not been publicly substantiated. China has rejected them as baseless.

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Huang admitted in a November 8 message to Nvidia employees that he had been “unfaithful” to his wife, but did not name Alice Huang. The Information reported that Alice Huang helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to Chinese firms. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The controversy has also drawn political attention. Three Republican congressional committee chairmen have requested a briefing from Huang on November 18. Trump has said Huang told him he had no idea the woman was allegedly a spy. Nvidia says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

Below is an Express InfoGenie investigation game explaining what we know about the Nvidia spying row so far:

How to play: The Huang File

You’re a detective. Search five rooms for 22 facts from published reporting, each labelled by how solid it is, and build your case file.

The rooms: Nvidia HQ · Taipei · Singapore · Washington · Capitol Hill

To play:
Tap Start the investigation, or pick any room from Choose a room.

Story continues below this ad
  • Tap a glowing, numbered object to reveal its fact.
  • Tap + Add to case file. The object gets a tick and your count goes up.
  • Tap Next room → to move on, or ← Back to return.
  • Finish at the Case board. It shows your score, what’s established, alleged, denied or unknown, and all 22 facts, so you can go back for any you missed.’

Stuck? Tap ❓ Help at any time.

The labels:

  • On record: official statement, filing or data
  • Reported: published, not confirmed on the record
  • Alleged: not substantiated publicly
  • Denied: a denial on the record
  • Unknown: not yet established

No timer, no way to lose. Every fact shows its source.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Express InfoGenIE · Investigation game
The Huang File: what we know so far about the Nvidia row
Step into the case. Five rooms, 22 facts, one question: what did anyone actually know?
Read with care: spying claims come from US intelligence assessments as reported by The New York Times and the Financial Times. China and Megaspeed deny wrongdoing; Alice Huang has not commented publicly.
                      
🗂️Your case file  of 22 facts found
Choose a room
❓ How to play
1👆
Tap a glowing, numbered object in the scene.
2📄
Read the fact. Its label shows how solid it is.
3
Tap Add to case file to collect it.
4➡️
Found them all? Tap Next room. Five rooms, 22 facts.
5📌
Finish at the Case board: what is known, and what is not.
What the labels mean
On recordOfficial statement, filing or data
ReportedPublished by news outlets, not on record
AllegedClaim not substantiated publicly
DeniedA denial on the record
UnknownNot established yet
No timer, no way to lose. Take your time.
An InfoGenIE investigation game
What do we really know about the Nvidia row? Walk through five rooms, find 22 sourced facts and build your case file.
         
 ?
An educational reconstruction, not a depiction of real events. Rooms, characters and objects are illustrations. The spying claims come from US intelligence assessments reported by The New York Times and the Financial Times; they have not been substantiated publicly. China and Megaspeed deny wrongdoing. No one named here has been charged.
👆Tap the glowing numbered objects to find the facts hidden here · 4 in this room
          👆
         
Room 1 of 5Santa Clara, California
🕵️Room 1: Nvidia HQ
November 8, 2026. Nvidia’s board has just opened an investigation into its own founder. Your case starts at headquarters. Tap the glowing objects.
When you have found every fact here, take the exit or tap Next room.
Fact 1 of 22On record
📋Nameplate
Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led it ever since. He was born in Taiwan and moved to the US as a child.
Source: Nvidia corporate biography Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 2 of 22On record
💻Laptop
In a November 8 email to staff, Huang wrote: “I was unfaithful to my wife.” And: “There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” He did not name anyone.
Source: Staff email, via CNBC and ABC News Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 3 of 22On record
📑Board memo
The board opened an independent investigation, overseen by independent directors with outside counsel. It says it has “no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised.”
Source: Nvidia board statement, Nov 8 Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 4 of 22On record
📉Stock ticker
Nvidia shares fell about 5% on Monday morning, November 9, after the board announced its probe.
Source: Yahoo Finance Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Found in this room
📋💻📑📉
👆Tap the glowing numbered objects to find the facts hidden here · 4 in this room
         👆
         
Room 2 of 5Taipei
🕵️Room 2: The dinner
Every trail in this case leads to one person: Alice Huang. Very little about her personal life has been established. Search the restaurant.
When you have found every fact here, take the exit or tap Next room.
Fact 5 of 22Reported
🖼Photograph
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen. She shares a surname with Jensen Huang but is not related to him.
Source: Reuters; AFP Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 6 of 22Reported
🎥CCTV camera
Footage from a dinner in Taipei in May 2025 showed Jensen Huang putting his arm around Alice as she kissed him on the cheek. They were later seen leaving in the same car.
Source: Footage reviewed by AFP Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 7 of 22Reported
📺TV set
A profile on Chinese financial database Simuwang lists four years in television journalism, at CCTV and Hunan TV, then HSBC and CITIC Securities. In 2016–17 she was an executive at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management.
Source: Simuwang; Reuters Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 8 of 22Alleged
✉️Sealed envelope
US intelligence concluded she was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information on Huang and influence his views on selling AI chips to China. Reuters could not verify this.
Source: The New York Times; Financial Times; Reuters Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Found in this room
🖼🎥📺✉️
👆Tap the glowing numbered objects to find the facts hidden here · 5 in this room
        👆
         
Room 3 of 5Singapore
🕵️Room 3: The data centre
Why would Beijing care about her company? Follow the chips into the server hall.
When you have found every fact here, take the exit or tap Next room.
Fact 9 of 22Reported
🖥Server rack
Megaspeed International, based in Singapore and formerly 7Road International, rents out computing power on advanced Nvidia processors. Alice became its controlling shareholder in March 2023.
Source: Reuters Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 10 of 22Reported
📦Shipping crate
Shipping records show Megaspeed’s Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related hardware between 2024 and 2026.
Source: Reuters Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 11 of 22Alleged
📒Ledger
Culper Research, a short-selling firm, claims Megaspeed’s balance sheet grew from $33 million at the end of 2023 to nearly $3 billion a year later, including about $2.9 billion in deposits from an unidentified source.
Source: Culper Research Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 12 of 22On record
🚨Police tape
Singapore police: “Investigations are ongoing into Megaspeed for suspected breaches of our domestic laws.” Megaspeed says investigations found no evidence of illegal chip transfers.
Source: Singapore Police Force; Megaspeed, Nov 9 Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 13 of 22Alleged
🗺Network map
The Information alleges a network run by Alice, her husband and her sister moved about 240,000 H100, H200 and A100 chips into China, with at least $7.5 billion in shipments since 2023. Reuters could not verify it.
Source: The Information; Reuters Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Found in this room
🖥📦📒🚨🗺
👆Tap the glowing numbered objects to find the facts hidden here · 4 in this room
       👆
         
Room 4 of 5Washington, DC
🕵️Room 4: The warning
Washington knew something. The question is when, and what it did about it. Search the briefing room.
When you have found every fact here, take the exit or tap Next room.
Fact 14 of 22Reported
📁Classified folder
Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a classified memo on Huang’s relationship, circulated to top officials before Trump’s May trip to China. Its contents are not public.
Source: The New York Times Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 15 of 22Reported
✈️Air Force One model
Huang was left off the May 11 list of executives for the Beijing trip. He then joined Air Force One at a refuelling stop in Anchorage, Alaska.
Source: The New York Times; White House list Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 16 of 22On record
🎤Podium
Trump, November 9, on the memo: “Certainly, it didn’t make much of an impact on me.” On Huang: “I really believe him.”
Source: White House briefing, via UPI Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 17 of 22Unknown
🔎FBI file
Trump says the FBI is “looking into it in terms of something else”. No details have been released.
Source: UPI; ABC News Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Found in this room
📁✈️🎤🔎
👆Tap the glowing numbered objects to find the facts hidden here · 5 in this room
       👆
         
Room 5 of 5Capitol Hill
🕵️Room 5: What happens next
The final room. These are the threads still hanging. Collect them to close the file.
When you have found every fact here, take the exit or tap Next room.
Fact 18 of 22On record
📅Calendar
Three House committee chairs asked Huang for a voluntary closed-door briefing on November 18. It is not a subpoena.
Source: House committee letter Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 19 of 22On record
⚖️Gavel
A shareholder class action accuses Nvidia of “false and misleading statements” about Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang.
Source: Court filing, via ABC News Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 20 of 22Denied
📢Loudspeaker
China’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called the accusations unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against China.
Source: Chinese foreign ministry, Nov 9 Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 21 of 22Unknown
🔐Vault
Were Nvidia secrets compromised? The board says it has no reason to believe so, but its review has just begun.
Source: Nvidia board statement Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Fact 22 of 22Unknown
Locked door
Did Huang know? There is no public evidence he knowingly took part in any intelligence activity or illegal chip deals. No one named in this case has been charged.
Source: Reuters; Nvidia Added to your case fileTap another glowing object in the scene ↑
Found in this room
📅⚖️📢🔐
Case boardWhat we know so farYou collected   of 22 facts
On record
 
8
Reported
 
7
Alleged
 
3
Denied
 
1
Unknown
 
3
 Established
Huang admitted an affair; Nvidia’s board is investigating; Singapore police are investigating Megaspeed; Congress has asked for a briefing; shareholders have sued.
 Alleged
That Alice Huang worked for China’s Ministry of State Security, and that a network moved restricted chips into China. Not substantiated publicly.
 Denied
China calls the spy claims a smear. Megaspeed says investigations found no illegal chip transfers.
 Unknown
What the FBI is examining, whether any secrets leaked, and whether Huang knew anything. No one has been charged.
All 22 facts
✓ = in your case file. Faded = not found yet.
Room 1 · Santa Clara
1On recordJensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led it ever since. He was born in Taiwan and moved to the US as a child.
2On recordIn a November 8 email to staff, Huang wrote: “I was unfaithful to my wife.” And: “There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” He did not name anyone.
3On recordThe board opened an independent investigation, overseen by independent directors with outside counsel. It says it has “no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised.”
4On recordNvidia shares fell about 5% on Monday morning, November 9, after the board announced its probe.
Room 2 · Taipei
5ReportedAlice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen. She shares a surname with Jensen Huang but is not related to him.
6ReportedFootage from a dinner in Taipei in May 2025 showed Jensen Huang putting his arm around Alice as she kissed him on the cheek. They were later seen leaving in the same car.
7ReportedA profile on Chinese financial database Simuwang lists four years in television journalism, at CCTV and Hunan TV, then HSBC and CITIC Securities. In 2016–17 she was an executive at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management.
8AllegedUS intelligence concluded she was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information on Huang and influence his views on selling AI chips to China. Reuters could not verify this.
Room 3 · Singapore
9ReportedMegaspeed International, based in Singapore and formerly 7Road International, rents out computing power on advanced Nvidia processors. Alice became its controlling shareholder in March 2023.
10ReportedShipping records show Megaspeed’s Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related hardware between 2024 and 2026.
11AllegedCulper Research, a short-selling firm, claims Megaspeed’s balance sheet grew from $33 million at the end of 2023 to nearly $3 billion a year later, including about $2.9 billion in deposits from an unidentified source.
12On recordSingapore police: “Investigations are ongoing into Megaspeed for suspected breaches of our domestic laws.” Megaspeed says investigations found no evidence of illegal chip transfers.
13AllegedThe Information alleges a network run by Alice, her husband and her sister moved about 240,000 H100, H200 and A100 chips into China, with at least $7.5 billion in shipments since 2023. Reuters could not verify it.
Room 4 · Washington
14ReportedSecretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a classified memo on Huang’s relationship, circulated to top officials before Trump’s May trip to China. Its contents are not public.
15ReportedHuang was left off the May 11 list of executives for the Beijing trip. He then joined Air Force One at a refuelling stop in Anchorage, Alaska.
16On recordTrump, November 9, on the memo: “Certainly, it didn’t make much of an impact on me.” On Huang: “I really believe him.”
17UnknownTrump says the FBI is “looking into it in terms of something else”. No details have been released.
Room 5 · Capitol Hill
18On recordThree House committee chairs asked Huang for a voluntary closed-door briefing on November 18. It is not a subpoena.
19On recordA shareholder class action accuses Nvidia of “false and misleading statements” about Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang.
20DeniedChina’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called the accusations unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against China.
21UnknownWere Nvidia secrets compromised? The board says it has no reason to believe so, but its review has just begun.
22UnknownDid Huang know? There is no public evidence he knowingly took part in any intelligence activity or illegal chip deals. No one named in this case has been charged.
Case open
Sources: Nvidia board statement and staff email (CNBC, ABC News); Nvidia corporate biography; The New York Times; Financial Times; Reuters; AFP; The Information; Culper Research; Simuwang; Singapore Police Force; Megaspeed statement; UPI; Yahoo Finance; House committee letter; court filing; Chinese foreign ministry. As of November 11, 2026.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Note: An educational reconstruction, not a depiction of real events. The spying claims come from US intelligence assessments reported by The New York Times and the Financial Times. They have not been substantiated publicly, and news agency Reuters could not verify them. China and Megaspeed deny wrongdoing; Alice Huang has not commented. No one named has been charged.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

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