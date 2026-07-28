The Trump-Macron feud behind US’s walkout at UN

Trump has also complained that European allies, whom he says were not consulted, failed to support the US during the Iran war.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 28, 2026 01:07 PM IST First published on: Jul 28, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
US-FranceFrance's President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: AP)

The dramatic US walkout from a UN Security Council meeting on Monday as French diplomats began speaking was the most visible sign yet of a deepening rift between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Associated Press (AP).

What’s driving the tension between the two leaders?

The strain goes well beyond a single UN vote. It touches on Trump’s uncertain commitment to NATO, the possibility of changes to US troop deployments across Europe, and Trump’s stated interest in bringing Greenland a territory belonging to NATO member Denmark under US control.

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Trump has also complained that European allies, whom he says were not consulted, failed to support the US during the Iran war.

How has Macron responded?

Amid the friction, Macron has positioned himself at the front of efforts to build up Europe’s own military strength and extend a nuclear umbrella across the continent, AP reported, drawing on France’s status as one of Europe’s two nuclear powers alongside Britain.

The push reflects a broader European effort to reduce reliance on Washington at a moment when that reliance looks less certain than before.

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How did the UN walkout fit into this?

The immediate spark was a social media post from France’s UN Mission in Geneva, criticising US opposition to a second term for UN human rights chief Volker Türk, whose reappointment passed on Friday with broad support, including from France, AP reported.

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Deputy US ambassador Dan Negrea responded sharply at Monday’s meeting, accusing France of feigning “moral outrage” and declaring that the US would not tolerate what he called its grandstanding any longer. He said, “we will not be affording them the benefit of listening to their politicized drivel until they renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric.”

Did France address the walkout directly?

France’s UN Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont did not mention the walkout when he took the floor later in the meeting.

Instead, he pointed to France’s historical role in helping the US gain independence and its participation in July 4 celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary, framing France’s UN role around preserving the institution’s independence and its founding commitment to peace and human rights.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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