Inside the ‘excellent’ Indonesian daycare where police found 53 children tied up and neglected

Police said that the raid uncovered children allegedly tied up and injured, with officials citing evidence of mistreatment at the childcare centre. (Pic for representational purpose only)

A parent in Indonesia questioned safety standards at a daycare centre in Yogyakarta after he reportedly learned that Little Aresha, the centre he had entrusted his two children to, was raided by the police. According to him, he was shown a video of the raid where he could see children in distressing conditions, with their hands and feet tied up.

“We were then shown a video of the raid, showing the children with their hands and feet tied up, with no clothes and only wearing diapers,” Noorman told BBC Indonesian.

He had enrolled his daughter at the centre in 2022, when she was two years old, and his three-month-old son in 2024.