Indonesian man faints after being whipped over pre-marital sex, revived to end punishment

Public flogging has been condemned internationally, however, it is a common punishment for a range of offences banned under the local Islamic law in the Aceh region on Indonesia’s Sumatra island. (Source: Reuters) Public flogging has been condemned internationally, however, it is a common punishment for a range of offences banned under the local Islamic law in the Aceh region on Indonesia’s Sumatra island. (Source: Reuters)

An Indonesian man who fainted while he was being whipped Thursday for indulging in extra-marital sex was revived to finish the rest of his sentence before he was rushed to the hospital, news agency AFP reported.

The 22-year-old man, who was sentenced to 100 strokes, pleaded to a masked Sharia officer to stop lashing him with a rattan cane before he fell unconscious. However, the man was brought back to senses and the flogging continued.

While public flogging has been condemned globally, it is a common punishment for a range of offences banned under the local Islamic law in the Aceh region on Indonesia’s Sumatra island. These offences include gambling, drinking alcohol and having gay or pre-marital sex.

Aceh is the only place in Indonesia—the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country— where the religious law is still in practice.

After completion of the sentence, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As per the AFP report, the man was found guilty of having sex with a woman who was also sentenced to public flogging in Aceh Timur district with another man with whom she had a relationship.

The crowd that had gathered to watch the flogging kept yelling “harder, harder”. An onlooker, Muhammad Yunus, told AFP: “This is the consequence they have to face for violating the law.”

Today’s incident of flogging in Indonesia comes two months after another man working for an organisation that helped draft strict religious laws on adultery was flogged after being caught having an affair with a married woman.

Rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has called for it to end, but the practice has widespread support among Aceh’s mostly Muslim population.

(with AFP inputs)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd