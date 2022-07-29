Indonesia, US to hold military exercise amid heightened Indo-Pacific tensions

July 29, 2022 6:48:37 pm
Some 4,000 soldiers mostly from Indonesia and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise next week that underscores “the importance we place on a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” a senior US military official said on Friday.
The annual “Super Garuda Shield” exercise, which the United States called “significantly larger in scope and scale than previous exercises”, comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions with China over the latter’s growing assertiveness in the region.
But Major General Stephen G. Smith, who will be directing operations on the ground in the exercise, told reporters in Jakarta on Friday that the drill should not be seen as a response to any tensions.
“This exercise is not a threat or should not be viewed as a threat to anybody, anywhere. This is a purely military-to-military exercise,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tensions and rhetoric flared this week amid reports that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan as soon as August. But US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping managed largely to steer clear of escalation in a call on Thursday, suggesting that neither side – preoccupied with economic woes at home – wants a fresh crisis across the Taiwan Strait.
The regional exercise is set to last from Aug 1 to 14 on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan and will also involve troops from other countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan, which is joining the drill for the first time.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Gardner stars as Australia overcome India
I am a victim of conspiracy, says Partha Chatterjee
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s team will face Pooran’s men at Brian Lara Stadium
Tara Sutaria thanks her ‘favourite’ Arjun Kapoor for biryani and gulab jamun
Another MiG-21 crash: India’s fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
HC directs Maharashtra to set up panel to enforce fire safety norms for vulnerable buildings
CWG boxing: Thapa outpunches Pakistan’s Baloch, sails into Round of 16
Nigeria left in lurch without kits at CWG. They send SOS to an English sportswear firm to design and stitch kits in record time
Muharram 2022: Know about the date, history, and significance
777 Charlie starts streaming on Voot Select, Rakshit Shetty is ‘excited to bring it to a larger audience’
Shamshera box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘collapses’, earns a dismal Rs 40 cr in first week
Abolishing voting rights of international players: MCA refers matter to legal panel
Chiranjeevi shakes a leg with Salman Khan for Godfather. See photo
SC orders NTA to issue hall tickets to 15 candidates in additional session of JEE Main 2022