Indonesia tsunami: Videos, pictures show trail of destruction on islands of Java and Sumatra

A tsunami reportedly triggered by a volcano killed at least 168 people and injured nearly 700 on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Java. Scientists from Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.

According to a statement from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Krakatau erupted at just after 9 pm and the tsunami struck at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Endan Permana, head of the agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing immediate assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from the capital, Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived in the area yet. “The tsunami hit several areas of the Sunda Strait, including beaches in Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung,” the agency said.

Penyebab tsunami di di Pandeglang dan Lampung Selatan adalah kemungkinan kombinasi dari longsor bawah laut akibat pengaruh erupsi Gunung Anak Krakatau dan gelombang pasang saat purnama. BMKG masih meneliti lebih jauh untuk memastikan penyebab tsunami. pic.twitter.com/gbJ9eTND6u — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 22, 2018

#BREAKING Another video of the #Tsunami hitting the shores in #Indonesia and slamming into a “Band” playing in a tent near the shore when the waves hit. pic.twitter.com/evomuvAKtn — David Shapira (@David_shapira) December 23, 2018

Visuals from local television news channels showed roads blocked by debris from damaged houses, overturned cars and fallen trees. The most dramatic footage doing rounds on social media is of water washing an outdoor stage where a local rock band Seventeen was performing, killing at least one musician. Others were reportedly missing.

“The water washed away the stage which was located very close to the sea,” the band said in a statement. “The water rose and dragged away everyone at the location. We have lost loved ones, including our bassist and manager…and others are missing.”

#BREAKING MORE Death toll rises to 43, with some 600 injured, in #Indonesia 🇮🇩 #tsunami apparently spawned by undersea landslides from volcanic eruption – AP pic.twitter.com/yPONNrUkae — SRB BREAKING NEWS (@news_srb) December 23, 2018

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In September, more than 2,500 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo. Before that, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people, most of whom died due to collapsing buildings.

At least 20 killed, 165 wounded after #tsunami hits #Indonesia.The agency says the possible cause of the tsunami were undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted. pic.twitter.com/fgwK3ceqbY — Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) December 23, 2018

Hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 07.00 WIB, data sementara dampak tsunami di Selat Sunda: 43 orang meninggal dunia, 584 orang luka-luka dan 2 orang hilang. Kerugian fisik meliputi 430 unit rumah rusak berat, 9 hotel rusak berat, 10 kapal rusak berat dan puluhan rusak. pic.twitter.com/IfKnx29QKA — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 23, 2018

Another series of strong quakes in mid-August killed at least a dozen on Lombok and neighbouring Sumbawa island. However, the worst of the lot occurred in December 2004, when an earthquake measuring 9.1 off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 2,30,000 people in a dozen countries.

Data sementara dampak tsunami di Pantai di Kab Pandeglang, Serang dan Lampung Selatan hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 04.30 WIB: tercatat 20 orang meninggal dunia, 165 orang luka-luka, 2 orang hilang dan puluhan bangunan rusak. Data korban kemungkinan masih akan terus bertambah. pic.twitter.com/6f7buuoD5Y — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 22, 2018

