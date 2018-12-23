Indonesia tsunami: Videos, pictures show trail of destruction on islands of Java and Sumatra

Toggle Menu
Indonesia tsunami: Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. Rescue operations are underway in Java and Sumatra.

In this image made from video, debris is seen on the street after a tsunami hit the coast in Serang city, in Banten Province, Indonesia (AP)

A tsunami reportedly triggered by a volcano killed at least 168 people and injured nearly 700 on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Java. Scientists from Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.

According to a statement from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Krakatau erupted at just after 9 pm and the tsunami struck at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Endan Permana, head of the agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing immediate assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from the capital, Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived in the area yet. “The tsunami hit several areas of the Sunda Strait, including beaches in Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung,” the agency said.

Residents sit inside a mosque as they evacuated following high waves and the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano at Labuan district in Pandeglang Regency, Banten province, Indonesia (Reuters)

Visuals from local television news channels showed roads blocked by debris from damaged houses, overturned cars and fallen trees. The most dramatic footage doing rounds on social media is of water washing an outdoor stage where a local rock band Seventeen was performing, killing at least one musician. Others were reportedly missing.

“The water washed away the stage which was located very close to the sea,” the band said in a statement. “The water rose and dragged away everyone at the location. We have lost loved ones, including our bassist and manager…and others are missing.”

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In September, more than 2,500 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo. Before that, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people, most of whom died due to collapsing buildings.

Another series of strong quakes in mid-August killed at least a dozen on Lombok and neighbouring Sumbawa island. However, the worst of the lot occurred in December 2004, when an earthquake measuring 9.1 off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 2,30,000 people in a dozen countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

