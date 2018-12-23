Indonesia volcano tsunami LIVE updates: 222 dead, over 800 injured on islands of Java and Sumatra

The tsunami was caused by "an undersea landslide resulting from volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau" and was exacerbated by abnormally high tide because of the current full moon, disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

According to a statement from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Krakatau erupted at just after 9 pm (local time) and the tsunami struck at around 9:30 pm on Saturday. "The tsunami hit several areas of the Sunda Strait, including beaches in Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung," the agency said.

At least 43 people died and over 500 injured in Indonesia on the islands of Java and Sumatra when a tsunami struck areas around the Sunda Strait late on Saturday, the disaster mitigation agency said on Sunday.

The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches, the disaster agency said. Of the deaths, 33 were in Pandeglang.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m (metres) inland," Oystein Lund Andersen wrote on Facebook. He said he was taking pictures of the volcano when he suddenly saw a big wave come toward him. "Next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground trough forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of (by) the locals. Were unharmed, thankfully."

The Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait that links the Indian Ocean and Java Sea erupted about 24 minutes before the tsunami, the geophysics agency said. The 305-metre-high volcano, about 200 kilometres southwest of capital Jakarta, has been erupting since June. In July, authorities widened its no-go areas to 2 kilometres from the crater. - AP

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In September, more than 2,500 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo. Before that, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people, most of whom died due to collapsing buildings.

The most dramatic footage doing rounds on social media is of water washing an outdoor stage where a local rock band Seventeen was performing, killing at least one musician. Others were reportedly missing.

Authorities warned residents and tourists in coastal areas around the Sunda Strait to stay away from beaches and a high-tide warning remained in place through till Dec. 25. "Please do not be around the beaches around the Sunda Strait. Those who have evacuated, please do not return yet," said Rahmat Triyono, head of the meteorological agency.

Footage shows roads blocked by debris from damaged houses and fallen trees. Some 584 people are said to be injured and hundreds of homes and other buildings "heavily damaged."

Endan Permana, head of the disaster mitigation agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from the capital, Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived.

The tsunami sent a wall of water, some 20 metres inland, "heavily damaging" buildings and homes, according to witnesses and the government.

Indonesia sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. Here are some of the major quakes and tsunamis in recent years: - 2004: A massive 9.1 magnitude quake on the western coast of Indonesia's Aceh province in northern Sumatra on Dec. 26 triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coastline, more than half of them in Aceh. - 2005: A series of strong quakes hit the western coast of Sumatra in late March and early April. Hundreds died in Nias Island, off the coast of Sumatra. - 2006: A 6.8 magnitude quake hit south of Java, Indonesia's most populated island, triggering a tsunami that smashed into the southern coast, killing nearly 700 people. - 2009: A 7.6 magnitude quake struck near the city of Padang, capital of West Sumatra province. More than 1,100 people were killed. - 2010: A 7.5 magnitude quake hit one of the Mentawai islands, off Sumatra, triggering a tsunami of up to 10 metres that destroyed dozens of villages and killed around 300 people. - 2016: A shallow quake hit the Pidie Jaya regency in Aceh, causing destruction and panic as people were reminded by the devastation of the deadly 2004 quake and tsunami. No tsunami was triggered, but more than 100 were killed by fallen buildings. - 2018: Major quakes hit Indonesia's tourist island of Lombok, killing more than 500 people, mostly on the northern side of the island. - 2018: More than 2,000 people were killed by a powerful earthquake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu, on the west coast of Sulawesi island.

Indonesia's disaster agency says at least 168 dead, 745 injured and 30 missing in Saturday night's tsunami. Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says those numbers may still rise since not all affected areas have been reached, news agency AP reported.

A very difficult day for our friends in Indonesia. Our thoughts go out to all those who have lost loved ones, the injured and all of their families. As always we stand ready to assist as needed.

Tourists were also affected during the long holiday weekend ahead of Christmas. Australia and New Zealand said they have no information their citizens were among the victims but were continuing to check.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison through a tweet said, "A very difficult day for our friends in Indonesia. Our thoughts go out to all those who have lost loved ones, the injured and all of their families."

The volcano that apparently triggered the tsunami in Indonesia, killing about 169 people, emerged from the sea around the Krakatoa 90 years ago and has been on a high-level eruption watchlist for the past decade. Anak Krakatoa (the "Child of Krakatoa") has been particularly active since June, occasionally sending massive plumes of ash high into the sky and in October a tour boat was nearly hit by lava bombs from the erupting volcano. Experts say Anak Krakatoa emerged around 1928 in the caldera of Krakatoa, a volcanic island that violently erupted in 1883.

The Indonesian authorities have revised the death toll from a volcano-triggered tsunami upward to 222, with more than 800 people injured. "222 people are dead, 843 people are injured and 28 people are missing," AFP quoted Indonesia's national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho as saying. "This number is predicted to increase because not all victims have been successfully evacuated, not all health centres have reported victims and not all locations have got complete data," he said.

Hundreds of homes were “heavily damaged” and “many are missing”. The deaths bring back memories of December 26, 2004, when an Indian Ocean tsunami triggered by an earthquake killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

The tsunami was caused by "an undersea landslide resulting from volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau" and was exacerbated by abnormally high tide because of the current full moon, Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

A local walks near her damaged house hit by tsunami at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Reuters)

Indonesia tsunami ravage many areas

"The tsunami hit several areas of the Sunda Strait, including beaches in Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung," a statement issued from the from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said. The tsunami struck at around 9.30 p.m. local time on Saturday night, it said.

Endan Permana, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing immediate assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived in the area yet. "Many are missing," Permana said.

What is a tsunami?

A tsunami is a series of waves caused by the displacement of a large volume of water in a water body. Catastrophic tsunamis are often triggered by ‘megathrust earthquakes’, which occur at subduction zones when one tectonic plate is forced under another, causing massive chunks of the earth’s crust to move vertically. Such movements on the ocean’s floor cause huge volumes of water to be displaced suddenly, and throw up giant waves that can travel very fast across great distances. The December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which had waves up to 100 ft high and killed nearly a quarter million people, was triggered by a megathrust earthquake of 9.1-magnitude in Sumatra.