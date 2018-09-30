Indonesia tsunami kills over 800, death toll expected to rise

People survey damage outside the shopping mall following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia (AP) People survey damage outside the shopping mall following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia (AP)

The death toll in Indonesia rose to 832, a day after a powerful earthquake of 7.5 magnitude and tsunami waves as high as six meters (20 feet) struck the island of Sulawesi. The rescue teams are still combing through chunks of rubble, looking for survivors trapped under the debris. Roads and buildings were reduced to rubble and communication lines have been snapped in the island, hindering the rescue process.

With confirmed deaths only from the city of Palu — where a beach festival was underway when the disaster hit — authorities are bracing for the worst as reports filter in from outlying areas, in particular, Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and closer to the epicentre of the quake. The updated toll announced by the national disaster agency is almost double the previous figure.

President Joko Widodo visited the affected sites today. “I’m asking my brothers to all be ready to work day and night and to finish everything related to the evacuation,” Widodo — decked out in military fatigues — told troops deployed to Sulawesi island, reported AFP. Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, in an interview with local media, said the death toll could reach well into the thousands.

In addition to the fatalities, authorities say hundreds of people are injured and multiple displaced. Relief supplies are being sent in via military and commercial aircraft, including helicopters, to reach badly affected areas. “We are having difficulty deploying heavy equipment … because many of the roads leading to Palu city are damaged,” Willem Rampangilei, Head of the National Disaster Management Agency told Reuters. Dozens of injured people are being treated in tents set up in the open.

A disaster official said the main tremor struck at 6.02 pm local time Friday evening and that the tsunami travelled across the open sea at speeds of 800 kph (500 mph) before striking the shore and casualties could have been caused along a 300 km (200 miles) stretch of coast, north and south of Palu, reported news agency Reuters. Indonesian TV showed dramatic smartphone video of a powerful wave hitting Palu, with people screaming and running in fear. The water smashed into buildings and the mosque.

The nearby cities of Donggala, the site closest to the earthquake’s epicentre, and Mamuju were also ravaged, but little information was available due to damaged roads and disrupted telecommunications. Footage from MetroTV on Sunday showed images of destroyed houses in Donggala and areas that were once land now inundated with water. The aerial video also showed the battered coastline surrounding Palu. “We have heard nothing from Donggala and this is extremely worrying. There are more than 300,000 people living there,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “This is already a tragedy, but it could get much worse.”

People recall scenes of horror

People could still be heard calling out from the eight-story Roa-Roa Hotel which toppled as Friday’s twin disasters swept through the hard-hit city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, said Muhammad Syaugi, the head of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, as reported by Associated Press. “I can still hear the voices of the survivors screaming for help while inspecting the compound,” he added.

“There was no time to save ourselves. I was squeezed into the ruins of the wall, I think,” said Dwi Haris, one of the injured, adding that his family was in town for a wedding. “I heard my wife cry for help, but then silence. I don’t know what happened to her and my child. I hope they are safe,” reported AP.

Local media also reported that residents were returning to their destroyed homes, picking through waterlogged belongings, trying to salvage anything they could find. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said “tens to hundreds” of people were taking part in a beach festival in Palu when the tsunami struck at dusk on Friday. Their fate was unknown. More than half of the 560 inmates in a Palu prison fled after its walls collapsed during the quake, said its warden, Adhi Yan Ricoh.

World leaders assure help to Indonesia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reaffirmed India’s commitment to Indonesia at “this difficult hour.” “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation due to tsunami and earthquake in Central Sulawesi in Indonesia. I offer deepest condolences. India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter quoting Modi.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Indonesia had not asked for help but he had contacted President Widodo overnight to offer support and deep sympathies. “It is horrifying … If he needs our help, he’ll have it,” he told ABC TV’s Insiders programme.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. Last month, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people, most of whom died due to collapsing buildings. Another series of strong quakes in mid-August killed at least a dozen on Lombok and neighbouring Sumbawa island. However, the worst of the lot occurred in December 2004, when an earthquake measuring 9.1 off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 2,30,000 people in a dozen countries.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said U.N. officials were in contact with Indonesian authorities and “stand ready to provide support as required.”

