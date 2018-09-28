Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
LIVE: Tsunami strikes Indonesia Island of Sulawesi after 7.5 earthquake

Indonesia tsunami live updates: The USGS said a magnitude of 7.5 quake and was centered at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of the central Sulawesi town of Donggala.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 28, 2018 10:04:30 pm
Indonesia tsunami live updates: In this photo released by the Disaster Management Agency, a house sits damaged after the earthquake in Donggala, central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Disaster Management Agency via AP)

A powerful earthquake of of 7.5 magnitude rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, triggering a 5-feet-tall tsunami which swept away houses in the cities of Palu and Donggala.  Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said it has been difficult to gather more details as Sulawesi capital city Palu was plunged into darkness and its communication lines were snapped.

He said houses were swept away and families were reported missing. Communications to the area were disrupted.  “All national potential will be deployed, and tomorrow morning we will deploy Hercules and helicopters to provide assistance in tsunami-affected areas,” he said in a TV interview.

The airport in Palu city is reported to be closed.

The US Geological Survey said the strongest quake had a magnitude of 7.5 and was centered at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of the central Sulawesi town of Donggala. It briefly triggered a tsunami warning.

Watch | Video shows tsunami hit Indonesian island of Sulawesi after powerful earthquake

Indonesia island Sulawesi hit by tsunami after a powerful earthquake. Track all the LIVE update.

21:54 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Indonesia is prone to quakes

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the ``Ring of Fire,'' an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. A series of earthquakes in the month of July and August killed over 500 people on the island of Lombok in Indonesia. 

21:17 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
21:11 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Operations at Palu airport halted for 24 hours

Palu's airport halted operations for 24 hours due to earthquake damage, according to AirNav, which oversees airline traffic in Indonesia.

21:10 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Tsunami waves were upto 10 feet high

The chief of the meteorology and geophysics agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, said the tsunami waves were 0.5 to 3 meters (1.6 to 10 feet) high, as reported by  Associated Press.

21:01 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Tsunami hits Indonesian island of Sulawesi after quake

Indonesian television showed a smartphone video of the wave rising above the ground floor of a building as people run and scream.

20:55 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Visuals from Sulawesi Island

Patients are evacuated from a hospital following a strong earthquake in Poso, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP) 

20:50 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Earthquake jolts island of Sulawesi

A powerful earthquake of 7.5 magnitude struck at least two cities in the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday. The quake triggered a Tsunami that reportedly swept away houses in the cities of Palu and Donggala. Read more

Indonesian TV showed a smartphone video of a powerful wave hitting Palu with people screaming and running in fear. The water smashed into buildings and a large mosque that crumpled under the force.

The region was rocked by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake Friday and numerous strong aftershocks including one of magnitude 6.7.

The chief of the meteorology and geophysics agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, said the tsunami was up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) high. She said the tsunami warning triggered by the biggest quake, in place for about half an hour, was lifted after the tsunami was over.