LIVE: Tsunami strikes Indonesia Island of Sulawesi after 7.5 earthquake

A powerful earthquake of of 7.5 magnitude rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, triggering a 5-feet-tall tsunami which swept away houses in the cities of Palu and Donggala. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said it has been difficult to gather more details as Sulawesi capital city Palu was plunged into darkness and its communication lines were snapped.
He said houses were swept away and families were reported missing. Communications to the area were disrupted. “All national potential will be deployed, and tomorrow morning we will deploy Hercules and helicopters to provide assistance in tsunami-affected areas,” he said in a TV interview.
The airport in Palu city is reported to be closed.
The US Geological Survey said the strongest quake had a magnitude of 7.5 and was centered at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of the central Sulawesi town of Donggala. It briefly triggered a tsunami warning.
Watch | Video shows tsunami hit Indonesian island of Sulawesi after powerful earthquake
Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the ``Ring of Fire,'' an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. A series of earthquakes in the month of July and August killed over 500 people on the island of Lombok in Indonesia.
Palu's airport halted operations for 24 hours due to earthquake damage, according to AirNav, which oversees airline traffic in Indonesia.
The chief of the meteorology and geophysics agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, said the tsunami waves were 0.5 to 3 meters (1.6 to 10 feet) high, as reported by Associated Press.
Indonesian television showed a smartphone video of the wave rising above the ground floor of a building as people run and scream.
