13 wedding guests killed in three-truck collision in Indonesia

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon on the northern coastal highway near Kiajaran Kulon village of Indramayu regency, as the group was returning home after attending a wedding in neighbouring Parean village, local traffic police chief Undang Syarif Hidayat said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 09:23 AM IST
Several Indian workers were killed in Dubai on Monday after their minibus rammed into a truck stranded on Emirates Road. (Representational Image)Five survivors were hospitalised with grave to minor injuries. (Representational Image)
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As many as 13 people were killed, and five were injured after their pickup truck was crushed between two other trucks on a highway in Indonesia’s Java on Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The pickup truck was carrying wedding guests returning home after the function in Parean village when the accident occurred on the busy northern coastal highway near Kiajaran Kulon village in Indramayu regency.

What exactly happened on the highway

Local traffic police chief Undang Syarif Hidayat said the open-bed pickup truck carrying the guests slowed and stopped near a median opening to make a U-turn on the highway. A wing-box truck travelling in the same direction rammed the pickup truck from behind, and the impact sent it in the opposite direction, where it was struck by another truck.

“The powerful collision hurled more than a dozen people from the pickup truck onto the highway,” AP quoted Hidayat as saying.

Five survivors were hospitalised with grave to minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

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