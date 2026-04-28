7 killed, over 80 injured after 2 trains collide in Indonesia; rescue operations underway

Rescue operation was underway and efforts were being made to reach two people still trapped alive under the wreckage.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 09:05 AM IST
jakartaWorkers examine the wreckages of trains after a collision in Bekasi, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo)
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At least seven people were killed and several injured after two trains collided near Jakarta overnight, The Guardian  reported.

Rescue operation was underway and efforts were being made to reach two people still trapped alive under the wreckage of the trains outside the Indoneisan capital, said Anna Purba, a spokesperson for KAI rail company told the media in the early hours.

Purba put the number of injured at 81.

Franoto Wibowo, another spokesperson of the state-owned railway company, said a taxi apparently clipped the commuter train on a level crossing, causing it to come stop on the tracks, where it was hit by the other train.

Following the crash, chaos unfolded at the accidentsite with rescue workers shouting for oxygen cylinders and ambulances queueing up with their lights flashing.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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