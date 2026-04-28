7 killed, over 80 injured after 2 trains collide in Indonesia; rescue operations underway

Workers examine the wreckages of trains after a collision in Bekasi, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

At least seven people were killed and several injured after two trains collided near Jakarta overnight, The Guardian reported.

Rescue operation was underway and efforts were being made to reach two people still trapped alive under the wreckage of the trains outside the Indoneisan capital, said Anna Purba, a spokesperson for KAI rail company told the media in the early hours.

Purba put the number of injured at 81.

Franoto Wibowo, another spokesperson of the state-owned railway company, said a taxi apparently clipped the commuter train on a level crossing, causing it to come stop on the tracks, where it was hit by the other train.