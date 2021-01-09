scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 09, 2021
Indonesia plane Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 loses contact shortly after takeoff

Flight SJ182 disappeared from radars shortly after takeoff. The plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24.

By: Deutsche Welle | Updated: January 9, 2021 4:24:59 pm
A Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 has lost contact. (Source: Markus Mainka/picture alliance)

A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday, local media reported.

Flight tracking showed the flight path ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude. The plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24.

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport. It was heading to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan.

The plane was reportedly a Boeing 737-500, reported Indonesian news outlet Sindonews.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

