Toggle Menu
Indonesia says 17 dead after motorboat sinks in bad weatherhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/indonesia-says-17-dead-after-motorboat-sinks-in-bad-weather-5786603/

Indonesia says 17 dead after motorboat sinks in bad weather

The 10-metre (33 ft) wooden vessel with 57 people on board was hit by high waves off Sumenep in East Java province on Monday, said Tholib, a spokesman for the search and rescue agency.

A relative of a passenger of a boat that sank in the sea between Sapudi and Gili islands cries as he checks a body bag at Dungkek district in Sumenep, East Java province, Indonesia, Tuesday.

At least 17 people, including four children, died after a motorboat sank in choppy waters off the Indonesian island of Java, a government official said on Tuesday.

The 10-metre (33 ft) wooden vessel with 57 people on board was hit by high waves off Sumenep in East Java province on Monday, said Tholib, a spokesman for the search and rescue agency.

Rescue teams saved 39 passengers and are searching for one missing person, he added.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago, has a patchy transportation safety record, with frequent ferry accidents often caused by overcrowding.

Last year, an overcrowded ferry with more than 200 passengers sank in Lake Toba in Sumatra. Eighteen people survived and nearly 200 are thought to have drowned in one of the world’s deepest volcanic lakes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Syria says it does not want to fight with Turkey
2 Uganda clears three experimental Ebola treatments, watches for spread
3 Plan to rescind H-4 visas yet to get final shape as rule making process not complete: US official