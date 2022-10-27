scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Body of missing woman found inside 7-metre python in Indonesia

The woman, identified as Jahrah, was reported missing last Sunday. Her husband discovered her sandals, headscarf, jacket and the tools she used at work on Sunday night, the police said.

The body of a woman, who worked on a plantation in Jambi province in Sumatra, was found inside a python. (Source: Pixabay/Used for representational purposes)

In a rare incident, the body of a missing woman was found inside a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation in Indonesia this week. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, worked on a plantation in Jambi province on the island of Sumatra, reported The Guardian. She was reported missing by her husband last Sunday.

The husband said Jahrah did not return home on Sunday evening after work. He discovered her sandals, headscarf, jacket and the tools she used at work on Sunday night, the police said.

The following morning, locals spotted a python nearby. “When the security team and residents conducted a search around the rubber plantation, then we found a 7-metre-long python. After we caught him, we found the victim’s body in the snake’s stomach,” local police chief AKP S Harefa told the Detik news site, reported The Guardian.

Pythons typically eat smaller animals and kill through constriction swallowing their food whole. Cases of humans being swallowed are rare. Every year, there are about 5.4 million global cases of snake bites, of which between 1.8 million and 2.7 million lead to poisoning, according to the World Health Organization. Children and agricultural workers in poor, rural communities are at risk the most.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:51:32 am
