Toggle Menu
Indonesia Lion Air jet crash: Cockpit voice recorder, human remains foundhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/indonesia-lion-air-jet-crash-cockpit-voice-recorder-human-remains-found/

Indonesia Lion Air jet crash: Cockpit voice recorder, human remains found

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Indonesia Lion Air jet crash: Cockpit voice recorder, human remains found
A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, in October (File/AP Photo/Binsar Bakara)

An Indonesian official says the cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.

He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Paris bakery blast: Body found in rubble brings toll to 4
2 US hospitals must now post prices. But it may take a brain surgeon to decipher them
3 Donald Trump says US will 'devastate' Turkey economically if it hits Kurds