skip to content
Weather
Trending

7 killed, 82 missing after landslide in Indonesia’s West Java, agency says

Seven people died ‍and ⁠82 were missing person ​after a ‌landslide in ​the West Bandung region of ‌Indonesia's West Java province.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 24, 2026 11:04 AM IST First published on: Jan 24, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Indonesia LandslideSeven people died ‍and ⁠82 were missing person ​after a ‌landslide in ​the West Bandung region. (Representational/ File Photo)

Seven people have been confirmed dead and at least 82 others are missing after a landslide struck Indonesia’s West Java province, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday.

The landslide hit a village in the West Bandung area following heavy rainfall, a local official said.

“The number of missing persons is high. We will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today,” Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster agency, told Reuters.

Indonesia’s weather agency had earlier issued warnings of extreme weather, including heavy rain across parts of West Java for a week starting on Friday, local media outlet Kompas.com reported.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed to the affected area as authorities continue to assess the scale of the damage, the agency said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 24, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us