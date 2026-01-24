7 killed, 82 missing after landslide in Indonesia’s West Java, agency says

Seven people died ‍and ⁠82 were missing person ​after a ‌landslide in ​the West Bandung region. (Representational/ File Photo)

Seven people have been confirmed dead and at least 82 others are missing after a landslide struck Indonesia’s West Java province, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday.

The landslide hit a village in the West Bandung area following heavy rainfall, a local official said.