7 killed, 82 missing after landslide in Indonesia’s West Java, agency says

Seven people have been confirmed dead and at least 82 others are missing after a landslide struck Indonesia’s West Java province, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday.
The landslide hit a village in the West Bandung area following heavy rainfall, a local official said.
“The number of missing persons is high. We will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today,” Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster agency, told Reuters.
Indonesia’s weather agency had earlier issued warnings of extreme weather, including heavy rain across parts of West Java for a week starting on Friday, local media outlet Kompas.com reported.
Search and rescue teams have been deployed to the affected area as authorities continue to assess the scale of the damage, the agency said.