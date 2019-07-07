Toggle Menu
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after Molucca Sea quakehttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/indonesia-issues-tsunami-warning-after-molucca-sea-quake-5819717/

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after Molucca Sea quake

The US Geological Survey said Sunday that the magnitude 6.9 quake was centered 185 kilometers (114.8 miles) southeast of Manado at a depth of 24 kilometers (15 miles).

indonesia earthquake, earthquake in indonesia, indonesia tsunami warning, tsunami warning in indonesia, indonesia earthquake tsunami warning, world news, Indian Express
The quake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain. (Source: Google Maps)

Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake struck late Sunday night in the Molucca Sea between North Sulawesi and the Maluku archipelago.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.9 quake was centered 185 kilometers (115 miles) southeast of Manado at a depth of 24 kilometers (15 miles).

A graphic posted on Twitter by Indonesia’s geophysics agency predicted waves of half a meter (1.6 feet) for parts of North Sulawesi and North Maluku.

The quake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground, a witness told The Associated Press.

Advertising

Radio El Shinta reported that Residents in Manado, North Sulawesi’s provincial capital, ran out from their houses in panic.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sri Lanka on alert as Buddhist hardliners hold first meeting after Easter attacks
2 Iraqi forces begin operation against IS along Syrian border
3 Iranian tanker wasn’t headed to Syria: Iran deputy foreign minister