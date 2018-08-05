Indonesia lifts tsunami warning after 7.0 quake hits Bali and Lombok island

A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. (Reuters) A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. (Reuters)

Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7 earthquake on Sunday, prompting a tsunami warning and panic among holidaymakers and residents.The tsunami warning imposed was later lifted by the Disaster mitigation agency, as reported by Reuters

Officials said airports on both islands were operating normally despite minor damage.

“Both airports are operating as normal, now we are cleaning up the airports. Some parts of the ceiling have fallen off, but no one is hurt,” said Handy Heryudhitiawan, corporate secretary at operator Angkasa Pura 1, which runs both airports.

Residents evacuate by motorcycle following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia August 5, 2018, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Antara Foto/Reuters) Residents evacuate by motorcycle following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia August 5, 2018, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Antara Foto/Reuters)

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15 km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants. “All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets,” said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.“A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.

