Indonesia’s Flores region hit by magnitude 5.87 earthquake

An earthquake of ⁠magnitude ​5.9 struck Indonesia's ​Flores ​region ⁠on Monday.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readAug 17, 2026 07:15 AM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 06:53 AM IST
Indonesia EarthquakeIn this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers inspect a damaged building following an earthquake in Maumere. (Photo: AP)

Indonesia’s earthquake-battered Flores region was shaken once more on Monday, this time by a magnitude 5.9 quake, Germany’s GFZ Research Centre for Geosciences. The tremor was shallow, striking at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles).

This comes only days after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake tore through the same region on August 15, leaving at least 53 people dead and widespread destruction in its wake. That quake was centered roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende, in East Nusa Tenggara province, also at a depth of around 10 kilometres. Over 230 aftershocks followed on the island that day alone, with the strongest hitting magnitude 6.2.

This is a developing news and will be updated.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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