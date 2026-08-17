Indonesia’s Flores region hit by magnitude 5.87 earthquake

In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers inspect a damaged building following an earthquake in Maumere. (Photo: AP)

Indonesia’s earthquake-battered Flores region was shaken once more on Monday, this time by a magnitude 5.9 quake, Germany’s GFZ Research Centre for Geosciences. The tremor was shallow, striking at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles).

This comes only days after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake tore through the same region on August 15, leaving at least 53 people dead and widespread destruction in its wake. That quake was centered roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende, in East Nusa Tenggara province, also at a depth of around 10 kilometres. Over 230 aftershocks followed on the island that day alone, with the strongest hitting magnitude 6.2.