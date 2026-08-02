Scramble for life as ferry carrying 271 catches fire off Indonesia, 5 dead

At least five people were killed and 41 remain missing after a passenger ferry caught fire off Indonesia’s Madura island on Sunday, authorities said, as rescue teams continued searching for survivors. The ferry was identified as KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 by the Indonesian publication Jakarta Globe.
According to Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, the ferry was carrying 271 passengers and crew members while travelling from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi. By Sunday afternoon, 225 people had been rescued, while search and rescue operations were still underway.
Visuals showed passengers scrambling towards the bow of the burning ferry as thick black smoke billowed into the sky.
Passengers clamber to bow of BURNING ferry off Indonesia’s Madura Island
As rescue teams rushed to the scene, several nearby vessels joined the operation while some passengers jumped into the sea to escape the burning ferry. Jakarta Globe reported that the captain of KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 alerted authorities about the blaze before communication with the vessel was lost.
According to the report, Surabaya Search and Rescue Office chief Nanang Sigit, said “TB Hasnur 26 and the British Mentor are assisting in evacuating passengers who jumped from KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2. Four vessels are now alongside the ferry.” Nanang also said rescue vessel SAR 249 Permadi was en route but would take around six hours to reach the site.
Jakarta Globe further reported that the ferry was about 19 nautical miles from Buruan Sapudi Island, the nearest land, when the blaze broke out. By the time rescuers arrived, most of the vessel had reportedly been engulfed in flames, with passengers who remained onboard gathering on the bridge and at the bow awaiting evacuation. The first ship to reach the scene was unable to come alongside because it was carrying flammable cargo, as per the report.
Authorities are yet to determine what caused the Indonesia ferry fire. The blaze broke out on Sunday morning while KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 was sailing off Madura island, located off Java’s northeastern coast.
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