Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after quake of magnitude 7.3

🔴 The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre placed the earthquake at a depth of 5 km.

By: AP | Jakarta |
Updated: December 14, 2021 9:58:42 am

A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake has struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island, and the country’s meteorological agency is warning that tsunami waves are possible.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake on Tuesday hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers under the sea, and was located 112 kilometers north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

(This is a developing story.)

