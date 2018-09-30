Watch: Shocking videos emerge as death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 832

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
With rescuers scrambling to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings in the city of Palu, a video showed how a portion of land turned into mud and resulted in a landslide.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 7:20:32 pm
People survey damage outside a shopping mall following the tsunami in Palu. (AP)

As the death toll in the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi increased to 832 on Sunday, shocking videos of the trail of destruction left behind have begun to emerge. With rescuers scrambling to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings in the city of Palu, a video showed how a portion of land turned into mud and resulted in a landslide. Several roads have been severely damaged and blocked by landslides, making it difficult to reach some regions.

Another video shows a man trying to warn people as the tsunami approaches Palu, which was hit by waves as high as 20 feet following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday. The video shows water-bearing whirls of debris rushing in as people shout in alarm and flee the spot.

With most of the confirmed deaths from Palu, authorities are bracing for the death toll to rise further as reports filter in from outlying areas, in particular, Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and close to the epicentre of the quake, and two other districts. Vice President Jusuf Kalla said the toll could rise into the thousands.

