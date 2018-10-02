Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Indonesia earthquake, tsunami: Death toll rises to 1,234

Indonesia earthquake, tsunami: Death toll rises to 1,234

Indonesia earthquake: The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia's Sulawesi island has risen to 1,234, from 844, the national disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.

By: Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: October 2, 2018 12:34:38 pm
Indonesia earthquake, tsunami: Death toll rises to 1,234 Rescuers search for the earthquake victims trapped in the collapsed Roa Roa Hotel in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (AP Photo)

The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has risen to 1,234, from 844, the national disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday triggered tsunami waves as high as six metres (20 feet), which swept ashore at the small city of Palu, on the west coast of Sulawesi.

Rescuers have yet to reach many affected areas leading to fears the death toll could rise again.

Explained: The destructive power of the Indonesia tsunami

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement