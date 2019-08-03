Toggle Menu
Indonesia: Four dead after earthquake hits off Java islandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/indonesia-earthquake-death-toll-live-updates-java-banten-province-pandeglang-5875337/

Indonesia: Four dead after earthquake hits off Java island

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Indonesia: Four dead after earthquake hits off Java island
Agus Wibowo, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s spokesman, said four people died while fleeing in panic to safety in Banten and West Java. Four others were injured. (Photo: Google Maps) 

Indonesian authorities said Saturday that a strong earthquake that hit off Java island killed four people and damaged more than 200 houses, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The US Geological Survey said Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off Java’s southwest coast.

Agus Wibowo, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s spokesman, said four people died while fleeing in panic to safety in Banten and West Java. Four others were injured.

Wibowo said 223 houses were damaged, mostly in Banten’s Pandeglang region, where a deadly tsunami struck in the dark without warning last December.

Advertising

Hundreds of people who had fled to temporary shelters returned home, Wibowo said.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Fan Bingbing, China’s top actress, talks of comeback after scandal
2 The Kennedy grandchildren: Bearing the privilege and burden of a family name
3 China wants to hit back at Trump. Its own economy stands in the way