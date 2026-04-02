7.4 earthquake rocks Indonesia, small tsunami waves hit coast, 1 dead

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia near Ternate, triggering tsunami waves and killing one person. Warning later lifted; buildings damaged.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Indonesia earthquake, Indonesia Tsunami warningA 7.4 earthquake hit Indonesia on Thursday morning triggering small Tsunami waves (Representative image of the digital reading of a seismograph: Unsplash@chrisliverani).
Make us preferred source on Google

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia early Thursday at 06:48 local time, triggering tsunami warnings across the region. Small tsunami waves hit the Indonesian coasts, killing at least one person, reported news agency AP. Several houses and buildings were damaged in the earthquake, officials said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The tsunami warning has now been lifted, reported BBC. “Based on all available data… the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed,” the website quoted the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake’s epicentre was located roughly 120km (74.5 miles) from Ternate, a city with a population exceeding 205,000. The tremor, initially estimated at a magnitude of 7.8, occurred in the Molucca Sea near the heart of the Indonesian archipelago, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). It lasted for nearly 10 seconds.

Within 30 minutes of the tremor, tsunami waves were detected at multiple monitoring points. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported wave heights of 20 centimetres (8 inches) in Bitung and 30 centimetres (about a foot) in West Halmahera. In the southern Philippines, waves measuring 5 centimetres (2 inches) were recorded in Davao, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said, adding that no wider threat remained roughly three hours after the quake.

The earthquake was strongly felt in Bitung, a coastal city in North Sulawesi, as well as nearby areas and Ternate in neighbouring North Maluku, Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments