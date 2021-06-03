scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 03, 2021
Indonesia cancels haj pilgrimage again due to coronavirus concerns

Haj Pilgrimage has been cancelled again this year due to rising fear of Covid-19 pandemic.

By: Reuters | Jakarta |
June 3, 2021 1:04:14 pm
Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas informed that 'where the pilgrimage takes place, had not opened access to the haj.' (Representational/AP)

Indonesia has cancelled the haj pilgrimage for people in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation for a second year in a row due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the religious affairs minister said on Thursday.

Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas told a briefing Saudi Arabia, where the pilgrimage takes place, had not opened access to the haj.

