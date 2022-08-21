scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Indonesia announces its first case of monkeypox

The 27-year-old who lives in the capital, Jakarta, had returned from an overseas trip on August 8, Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said in a news conference.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation with more than 270 million people, has been on alert for a monkeypox spread since the World Health Organisation asked countries to increase their vigilance after the United Kingdom experienced an outbreak in May. (File/ representational image)

A man in Indonesia has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the country’s first confirmed case of the disease, authorities said late Saturday.

The 27-year-old who lives in the capital, Jakarta, had returned from an overseas trip on August 8, Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said in a news conference.

The man began experiencing symptoms five days later and went to see a doctor. He tested positive for monkeypox on Friday night and is now isolating at home, Syahril said.

“This is a self-limiting disease that will disappear after 20 days if the patient does not have any preexisting conditions,” Syahril said, adding that the government for now did not see the need to implement any community-level restrictions to contain monkeypox.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation with more than 270 million people, has been on alert for a monkeypox spread since the World Health Organisation asked countries to increase their vigilance after the United Kingdom experienced an outbreak in May.

Before then, the monkeypox virus was only endemic in several African countries.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets. Sexual contact may amplify transmission.

Advertisement

Most people recover from monkeypox without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful.

More severe cases can result in complications including brain inflammation and death.

Globally, there have been more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox reported in nearly 90 countries. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global emergency.

Advertisement

Monkeypox is not a totally new disease but one that has been known since at least the 1970s and has been a serious challenge in Africa for years.

With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop the spread of the disease.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:27:21 pm
Next Story

Armed with Bombay HC order, group of Osho disciples to try and visit his samadhi in Pune today

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

4

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

5

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
In Taliban’s Afghanistan, girls fight back — attend secret classes, refuse to disappear

In Taliban’s Afghanistan, girls fight back — attend secret classes, refuse to disappear

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics
Sunday Eye

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics

Premium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'
ICYMI

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement