Videos: Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupts; authorities urge residents to stay away

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupted on Saturday, sending plumes of volcanic ash into the sky over the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, while authorities urged residents, tourists and visitors to stay away from the volcano, Reuters reported.

The eruption began at 11.07 pm local time on Friday and continued through the observation period from midnight to 6am on Saturday, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), citing monitoring by the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

PVMBG said Anak Krakatau’s current volcanic edifice remains relatively small and is not considered capable of collapsing on a scale that could trigger a tsunami, BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Centre Acting Head Berton Panjaitan said in a statement on Saturday.