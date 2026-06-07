Elon Musk flags India’s declining birth rate: ‘Fallen below replacement level’

Over time, this can lead to a decline in population size and a rise in the share of older people.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 7, 2026 06:58 AM IST First published on: Jun 7, 2026 at 06:57 AM IST
Elon MuskElon Musk has pointed to a fall in India’s birth rate. (File Photo)

Elon Musk has pointed to a fall in India’s birth rate, saying it has dropped below the level needed to maintain population size.

“India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

He was reacting to data shared online that showed a steady decline in fertility levels across the country.

What do the latest numbers show?

Recent data indicates that India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has declined to 1.9 births per woman. This is down from about 2.3 a decade ago and marks the first time it has gone below the replacement level of 2.1.

The figures also show that only a few states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, remain above this level. Most other states have already fallen below it.

Delhi recorded a fertility rate of 1.2, which is lower than that of Finland.

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What is the replacement level?

The replacement level is the number of children a woman needs to have, on average, for a population to stay stable from one generation to the next. This level is usually set at 2.1.

Also read Health indicators point to gains on infant mortality, total fertility rate but large disparities remain

When fertility falls below this mark for a long period, population growth slows. Over time, this can lead to a decline in population size and a rise in the share of older people.

Are there differences across regions?

The decline in fertility is not the same across the country.

Northern states such as Bihar still have higher fertility rates, while southern and urban areas have seen faster declines. Cities like Delhi and states such as Tamil Nadu have recorded some of the lowest levels.

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This shows a gap between more developed and less developed regions in terms of population trends.

What do global reports say?

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has also reported that India’s fertility rate is now below replacement level. It noted that while the rate has fallen, the country still has a population of more than 1.4 billion.

Also read India’s real fertility crisis is about choice, not numbers

The agency said issues such as early marriage, gender gaps and access to healthcare continue to affect population trends in different parts of the country.

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Is India’s population still growing?

India’s population is still increasing, even though fewer children are being born on average.

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Experts say this is due to population momentum, where a large number of young people continue to have children. However, if fertility remains low, growth is expected to slow in the coming years and may eventually reverse.

The latest data shows a shift in India’s demographic pattern, with long-term effects likely on the workforce, economy and social structure.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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