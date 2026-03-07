US-Israel vs Iran war escalates: Dubai airport sees drone attack, Indians stranded across Gulf

As the war between the US-Israel and Iran entered its second week on Saturday, tensions across the Middle East continue to escalate. Amid this, concerns over the safety of Indians in the conflict-hit region remains. On Saturday, Gulf nations, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia, again reported intercepting missiles and drones allegedly launched from Iran.

Dubai International Airport reported a minor incident due to falling debris following an interception. Dubai Media Office reported that the there were no injures.

Dubai authorities have confirmed that a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained. No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Indian nationals remain stranded across the region after the conflict forced several airlines to suspend flights. Indian embassies have issued advisories urging citizens in affected countries to remain cautious and follow official updates.

Qatar

The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory for Indian nationals stranded in the country due to flight cancellations between February 28 and March 7, 2026. The embassy said Indian nationals currently stranded in Qatar as tourists or short-term visitors holding a Hayya A1 visa are encouraged to submit their details through an official link to help authorities determine the exact number of affected citizens.

Indian Nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar as Tourists/Short Term Visitors (holding Hayya A1 visa) due to cancellation of flights out of Qatarbetween 28 February to 7 March 2026, are encouraged to fill in their details at the link provided herewith. Please note that… pic.twitter.com/Lu8k7Dr6Zl — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 6, 2026

“Please note that this is only for the purpose of ascertaining the exact number and details of stranded Indian Nationals who are not residents of Qatar.”

The Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha had temporarily suspended operations. On Saturday it began partial operations. It said: “Hamad International Airport will operate a limited number of repatriation flights for stranded passengers on March 7.” It specified, however, that these limited flights will be for “passenger repatriation and cargo movements only”.

Bahrain

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, H.E. Vinod K. Jacob, also issued a message for Indian nationals in Bahrain, urging them not to record or post videos of sensitive locations, including military sites or ongoing military action.

He also appealed to the community not to spread false information or share unverified posts, videos, or news related to the situation.

Special message by H.E Vinod K Jacob, Indian Ambassador to Bahrain on the importance of following the laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Bahrain.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @bahdiplomatic pic.twitter.com/c9YNNc1Jap — India in Bahrain (@IndiaInBahrain) March 7, 2026

“Kindly follow the restrictions announced by the Kingdom and contribute to public safety,” the ambassador said.

Kuwait

Indian Embassy in Kuwait shared a post by Kuwait Army and urged nationals to follow the instructions, which include not sharing rumours on social media, not gathering in large groups, among others.

“For the safety of everyone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces urges citizens and residents to follow the instructions below if any missiles or unknown objects are observed falling: 1. Do not approach the object or the crash site. Leave a safe distance. 2. Do not gather around the location to ensure everyone’s safety. 3. Do not photograph the site or spread rumors on social media. 4. Immediately report to the concerned authorities by calling the emergency number: 98923373 These objects may be extremely dangerous or contain explosive materials that could detonate if tampered with or approached. Please move away from the site immediately, prevent others—especially children—from getting close, and report the location of the object to the authorities,” the embassy said in a post on X.

For the safety of everyone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces urges citizens and residents to *follow the instructions below* if any missiles or unknown objects are observed falling: 1. Do not approach the object or the crash site. Leave a safe distance. 2. Do not gather… https://t.co/a4slvfOSmM — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) March 6, 2026

MEA sets up control room

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a Special Control Room in view of the current situation in West Asia and Gulf regiion, the ministry said on X.

A Special Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. Details are as below ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/nK3d6SY9Pa pic.twitter.com/v2EhUI5B1x — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 4, 2026

Minor incident at DXB airport, airport temporarily shut

In view of safety of citizens, Dubai announced temporarily closure of Dubai International Airport. In a post later, Dubai Airport announced that is has partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC.

For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 7, 2026

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority also confirmed a partial resumption of airflight movement.

In a post on X, the authority said, “Hamad International Airport will operate a limited number of repatriation flights for stranded passengers on 07 March.”

Statement from Hamad International Airport: Following the temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming a partial resumption of airflight movement, Hamad International Airport will operate a limited number of repatriation flights for stranded… — Hamad Int’l Airport (@HIAQatar) March 6, 2026

It added that the temporary closure of Qatar’s airspace will remain in effect due to the current situation in the region.

In its most recent press statement, Kuwait International Airport announced temporarily closure of its airspace.

“The General Authority of Civil Aviation in the State of Kuwait, through its official spokesperson Mr. Abdullah Al-Rajhi, stated that a drone targeted Kuwait International Airport, resulting in minor injuries to a number of employees, in addition to limited material damage to the passenger building (T1),” the airport’s official handle said on X.

بيان صحفي رسمي صرّحت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في دولة الكويت، على لسان المتحدث الرسمي السيد /عبد الله الراجحي، بأنه استهدفت طائرة مسيّرة مطار الكويت الدولي، مما أسفر عن وقوع إصابات طفيفة لعدد من العاملين، إضافة إلى أضرار مادية محدودة في مبنى الركاب (T1). وأوضح المتحدث أن… — مطار الكويت الدولي (@KuwaitAirports) February 28, 2026

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport in its most recent post on X on March 5 asked passengers to not head to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking and an official notification from airlines. So far, the airport has cancelled over 1,000 flights since February 28.

“We advise all passengers not to head to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking and have received a direct notification from the airline to proceed. Access to the airport will be restricted to only those passengers holding confirmed bookings,” the airport handle said on X.

ننوّه جميع المسافرين بعدم التوجه إلى المطار إلا في حال وجود حجز مؤكد وتلقي إشعار مباشر من شركة الطيران بالحضور. سيتم تقييد الدخول إلى المطار ليقتصر على المسافرين الذين يحملون حجوزات مؤكدة فقط. تبقى سلامة وراحة جميع المسافرين والعاملين على رأس أولوياتنا. — Zayed International Airport مطار زايد الدولي (@AUH) March 5, 2026

“The safety and comfort of all passengers and staff remain at the top of our priorities.”