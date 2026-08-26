Nepal Flood Live Updates: Bihar on alert after Nepal flash floods lead to swelling of Gandak River

Floodwater flows across a residential area, in Nepal. (PTI)

Special vigilance is being exercised in Bihar due to the emergence of a flash flood situation in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal and the likelihood of a sudden surge in water flow, an official statement issued by the Disaster Management Department stated.

Disaster management authorities said all necessary preparations are being made to address the potential flood situation in districts along the Gandak River.

Story continues below this ad At least 105 Indian nationals are among 384 tourists and travellers whose whereabouts are yet to be confirmed following a sudden flash flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district, according to a preliminary situation update issued by the Nepal Tourism Board on Wednesday. The list includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, with Indians accounting for the largest identified group of foreign nationals. Another 37 people identified as NRIs are also listed among those whose whereabouts are being verified. The flash flood occurred at around 8.30 am on Wednesday, after which Nepal Tourism Board officials, Tourist Police and other tourism stakeholders began efforts to verify the whereabouts and safety of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas. Live Updates Aug 26, 2026 04:04 PM IST China's President orders all-out efforts to search and rescue missing people Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after a mudslide struck villages at the China-Nepal border area in Tibet causing heavy casualties. Aug 26, 2026 04:03 PM IST Bihar on alert after Nepal flash floods lead to swelling of Gandak River Special vigilance is being exercised in Bihar due to the emergence of a flash flood situation in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal and the likelihood of a sudden surge in water flow, an official statement issued by the Disaster Management Department stated. Disaster management authorities said all necessary preparations are being made to address the potential flood situation in districts along the Gandak River.

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