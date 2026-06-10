3 Indians missing after another ship attacked off Oman coast

At least three Indians are missing after a commercial ship, Settebello, was attacked off the coast of Oman, with the Indian Embassy saying that it is “monitoring the situation.”

Of the 24 Indian crew onboard the vessel, 21 Indians have been rescued, and three Indians are reportedly missing, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 10, 2026

“Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation,” the MEA added.