3 Indians killed in Germany building fire, murder suspect held

The victims were two women aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man, all Indian nationals, German public broadcaster reported.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 08:44 PM IST
Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, after a driver driver drove into a group of people in a pedestrian street in Mannheim, killing one person and injuring others, Germany police said. (René Priebe/dpa via AP)(René Priebe/dpa via AP)Police have arrested a 41-year-old resident of the building on suspicion of murder. (AP/ Representational photo)
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At least three Indian nationals were killed in a fire at a residential building in the German city of Bochum, local media reported on Wednesday. Five other people were also injured in the incident that took place in the Hofstede district on Tuesday.

The victims were two women aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man, all Indian nationals, German public broadcaster WDR (Westdeutscher Rundfunk) reported, citing details released by Bochum police.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old resident of the building on suspicion of murder. He is a Romanian national, German news channel n-tv reported, citing the German Press Agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA).

 

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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