3 Indians killed in Germany building fire, murder suspect held

Police have arrested a 41-year-old resident of the building on suspicion of murder. (AP/ Representational photo)

At least three Indian nationals were killed in a fire at a residential building in the German city of Bochum, local media reported on Wednesday. Five other people were also injured in the incident that took place in the Hofstede district on Tuesday.

The victims were two women aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man, all Indian nationals, German public broadcaster WDR (Westdeutscher Rundfunk) reported, citing details released by Bochum police.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old resident of the building on suspicion of murder. He is a Romanian national, German news channel n-tv reported, citing the German Press Agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA).