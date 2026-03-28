Middle East war: 5 Indians hit by debris from missile interception in Abu Dhabi

The media office, in another post, informed that five Indians sustained moderate to minor injuries.

At least five Indian nationals were injured on Saturday after being struck by falling debris following the interception of a ballistic missile near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). Abu Dhabi Media office confirmed the incident on X, saying authorities were responding to a fire was caused by the “successful interception” of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.”

The media office, in another post, informed that five Indians sustained moderate to minor injuries.

“Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to two fire incidents in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD, caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. Further updates will be provided in due course,” the media office said.