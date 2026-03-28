Middle East war: 5 Indians hit by debris from missile interception in Abu Dhabi
Earlier this week, one Indian national was was among two killed in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday when debris of missiles intercepted by the country’s air defence system fell on a street in Abu Dhabi.
At least five Indian nationals were injured on Saturday after being struck by falling debris following the interception of a ballistic missile near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). Abu Dhabi Media office confirmed the incident on X, saying authorities were responding to a fire was caused by the “successful interception” of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.”
The media office, in another post, informed that five Indians sustained moderate to minor injuries.
“Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to two fire incidents in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD, caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. Further updates will be provided in due course,” the media office said.
Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to two fire incidents in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD, caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. Further updates will be provided in…
“As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of an Indian nationality.”
As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, authorities confirm that the incident has…
Authorities advised citizens to not believe in fake news and obtain information only from official sources only. “The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.”
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