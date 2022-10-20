scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities.

ukraineThe embassy has advised Indians to avoid any non-essential travel to the war-hit country.  (AP)

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of a fresh wave of hostilities.

In an advisory, the mission also called upon Indian nationals not to travel to the Eastern European country.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine,” the embassy said.

“The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means,” it added.

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:55:59 am
Next Story

BJP drops some old warhorses, introduces fresh faces & reshuffles others in Himachal Pradesh

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement