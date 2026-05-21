Indian expats in UAE to get passport renewal at home as new service provider replaces BLS International

Alhind Group, set to replace BLS International as the consular service provider for the Indian Embassy in the UAE, will operate 16 centres across all seven emirates from July 1 — promising shorter wait times, flat-fee pricing, and a first-of-its-kind home-based passport renewal pilot for the country’s 4 million-strong Indian community, the Khaleef Times reported.

“We have finalised the locations and have got the approval from the embassy,” said Arun Radhakrishnan, Operations Manager for Alhind in the UAE. “We are now waiting for some final paperwork to come through. The full list of the exact locations will be revealed shortly. We are hoping to have all the offices fully functional by June 15 so that we can start the consular services by July 1.”

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi had issued an official notice awarding the outsourcing contract to Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd. The company replaces BLS International, which held the contract for over a decade.

16 centres, Bur Dubai flagship to have 45 counters

Alhind will run 16 centres covering all UAE emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Fujairah – among them. The largest will come up in Bur Dubai, spread across 12,000 sq ft with over 45 counters.

“The idea is that people will be able to find appointments easily and not be forced to spend more money to get basic services,” said Arun. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get access to consular services. Also, as per the embassy requirements, any parent who wants to get passports for their newborns can walk into the centre without an appointment.”

Each centre will handle all documentation under one roof. “There will be specific counters for Emiratis who want Indian visas,” Arun said. “These will be manned by Arabic-speaking staff. There will also be dedicated counters and coordinators for all other documentation services.”

Passport renewal from home – pilot underway

Alhind is testing a service that would allow Indians to renew their passports without stepping out. “We are using the latest technology to test this service out, and if everything goes to plan, we will be able to roll it out to the general public soon,” Arun said. “Right now, the test phase is looking extremely promising.”

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Under the model being piloted, applicants would submit their details online, with staff visiting homes to collect any additional documents or biometric data.

400 staff hired, fee capped at Dh19 above embassy charges

The company has brought on more than 400 consular staff ahead of the July 1 launch. On pricing, Mohammed Haris T, Chairman of Alhind Group, had said in an earlier interview that the company would only charge Dh19 above the mandated service charges specified by the embassy – covering all services, including photography and photocopying.