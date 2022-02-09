Ottawa protests: Indian embassy asks citizens in Canada to exercise caution

The Indian embassy in Canada has issued an advisory asking Indian citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in the wake of the anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa, Toronto and other cities in the country.

“Please take all precautions in light of the ongoing protests and public disturbance in Ottawa and other major Canadian cities,” the Indian mission in Ottawa said in a statement late Tuesday.

It added that a special helpline has been set up to address issues related to this at 6137443751.

Special #Helpline for distressed Indian citizens in Canada- ☎️ 6137443751 pic.twitter.com/jNLodQuphU — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) February 8, 2022

“The Canadian capital city of Ottawa and several other major cities including Toronto are currently witnessing protests with road blockages, demonstrations, large gatherings, and general strikes. This has led to disruptions to traffic, public transportation, and shortages of essential items, including food and water. Owing to the prevailing situation, a state of emergency has been declared for the City of Ottawa. The impact on traffic and services is likely to continue and local authorities in other major cities of Canada may also impose curfews or other restrictions at short notice,” said the advisory.

It urged Indians in Canada or planning to travel to the country to remain alert and avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place. It added that all Indians are to follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfews, and to monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations and the evolving situation.

Canada has seen numerous protests against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions with protestors taking to the streets. The daily demonstrations initially began as a protest by truck drivers against a mandate that required cross-country drivers to get vaccinated but has since morphed into an anti-Trudeau rally.

Late in January, hundreds of truck drivers drove to Ottawa under the banner of ‘Freedom Truck Convoy’ and parked in downtown Ottawa, paralysing the normal functioning of the city. Protesters have said they will not leave until all vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, according to an Associated Press report.