Riyadh airport attack: One Indian dead, 3 others in ICU in projectile attack on Saudi airport

Three Indian nationals injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh are in intensive care but stable, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Monday. The Embassy confirmed that one Indian, Mohammed Yousuf, a 46-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad, has died. Two other Indians are in regular hospital wards, and the rest of the injured have been discharged.

Yousuf was travelling with his wife and three children for Umrah, and all four were also injured. The Embassy said its officials have visited every hospital where injured Indians are being treated, and that it will give the families “all possible support”.

Hyderabad family hit on way to Madinah

Yousuf, who lived in the Mehdipatnam area of Hyderabad, was at the airport on 10 October with his wife and three children. The family was waiting near a check-in kiosk before a trip to Madinah when a projectile hit the airport at about 3pm local time. Yousuf was seriously injured and later died. His wife, two sons and daughter were injured and are being treated at a hospital in Riyadh.

Three Indians in ICU but Stable After Riyadh airport attack as Embassy promises support. (Photo: X/@IndianEmbRiyadh)

On Sunday evening, the Embassy said an Indian national who was among 11 Indians injured in the attack had died. It sent its condolences to the family and said it was in contact with them to help arrange the early return of the body to India.

What the Embassy is doing

In a post on X, the Embassy said it thanks Saudi authorities for the medical care they have given to the injured Indians. It said it has assured the affected families of support. The latest update from the Embassy is that one Indian has died, three are in ICU but stable, two are in normal wards and the others have been discharged. Families who are worried about relatives in Riyadh can follow the Embassy’s posts on X for updates.

Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack: – Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged. – We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support. @MEAIndia — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 11, 2026

Telangana airport worker found in ICU

Among the injured is Sheikh Saeed, who lives in Sailani Baba Colony in Kamareddy, Telangana, and has worked at Riyadh airport for five years. Saeed was seriously hurt and could not be found after the attack, and his family was worried.

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His relatives searched hospitals across Riyadh before learning he was being treated in an intensive care unit. The news brought some relief, but the family is still anxious about his health and waiting for updates. Saeed has two daughters and a son.

The attacks on Saudi airports

The Riyadh attack is one of a series on Saudi Arabia. A new projectile hit a passenger terminal at Riyadh airport on Sunday, a day after the first strike. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen reported the latest strike, and the Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Also read Video shows moment of Riyadh airport strike, pilgrims flee as blast rips through terminal

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation also confirmed that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in the Eastern Province, was targeted on Sunday evening. Reuters has reported that the Saturday attack on Riyadh killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.