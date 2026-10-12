Riyadh airport attack: One Indian dead, 3 others in ICU in projectile attack on Saudi airport

3 Indians hurt in the Riyadh airport attack are in ICU but stable, the Indian Embassy says. Hyderabad IT professional Mohammed Yousuf, 46, died while on an Umrah trip, and his family was injured.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 12, 2026 11:12 AM IST First published on: Oct 12, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Riyadh airport attack3 Indians in ICU but stable after Riyadh airport attack, says Embassy. (Photo- X/@IndianEmbRiyadh)

Three Indian nationals injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh are in intensive care but stable, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Monday. The Embassy confirmed that one Indian, Mohammed Yousuf, a 46-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad, has died. Two other Indians are in regular hospital wards, and the rest of the injured have been discharged.

Yousuf was travelling with his wife and three children for Umrah, and all four were also injured. The Embassy said its officials have visited every hospital where injured Indians are being treated, and that it will give the families “all possible support”.

Hyderabad family hit on way to Madinah

Yousuf, who lived in the Mehdipatnam area of Hyderabad, was at the airport on 10 October with his wife and three children. The family was waiting near a check-in kiosk before a trip to Madinah when a projectile hit the airport at about 3pm local time. Yousuf was seriously injured and later died. His wife, two sons and daughter were injured and are being treated at a hospital in Riyadh.

Riyadh airport attack:
Three Indians in ICU but Stable After Riyadh airport attack as Embassy promises support. (Photo: X/@IndianEmbRiyadh)

On Sunday evening, the Embassy said an Indian national who was among 11 Indians injured in the attack had died. It sent its condolences to the family and said it was in contact with them to help arrange the early return of the body to India.

What the Embassy is doing

In a post on X, the Embassy said it thanks Saudi authorities for the medical care they have given to the injured Indians. It said it has assured the affected families of support. The latest update from the Embassy is that one Indian has died, three are in ICU but stable, two are in normal wards and the others have been discharged. Families who are worried about relatives in Riyadh can follow the Embassy’s posts on X for updates.

Telangana airport worker found in ICU

Among the injured is Sheikh Saeed, who lives in Sailani Baba Colony in Kamareddy, Telangana, and has worked at Riyadh airport for five years. Saeed was seriously hurt and could not be found after the attack, and his family was worried.

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His relatives searched hospitals across Riyadh before learning he was being treated in an intensive care unit. The news brought some relief, but the family is still anxious about his health and waiting for updates. Saeed has two daughters and a son.

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The attacks on Saudi airports

The Riyadh attack is one of a series on Saudi Arabia. A new projectile hit a passenger terminal at Riyadh airport on Sunday, a day after the first strike. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen reported the latest strike, and the Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Also read Video shows moment of Riyadh airport strike, pilgrims flee as blast rips through terminal

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation also confirmed that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in the Eastern Province, was targeted on Sunday evening. Reuters has reported that the Saturday attack on Riyadh killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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