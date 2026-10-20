2 Indians among 28 green card holders charged with election fraud in US

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The US Department of Justice has charged 28 green card holders in California with election crimes, including two Indian nationals

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 20, 2026 07:13 AM IST First published on: Oct 20, 2026 at 07:13 AM IST
Indian nationalTwo Indian nationals are among 28 green card holders charged with election fraud in California. (File Photo)

The US Department of Justice says it has charged 28 green card holders in California with election crimes. In a statement issued on October 19, the department said 11 of them were arrested in raids across the state as part of “Operation Protect the Vote”. Two of the 28 are Indian nationals, and the department has named both.

Let us have a look at who they are, what the department says they did in the November 2024 election, and why their charges differ.

Who are the two Indian nationals

  • Amandeep Kaur, 30, lives in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and is seeking to become a US citizen. The Justice Department says she registered to vote in December 2022 and voted in the November 2024 election.
  • Kamlesh Navnitlal Shah, 67, lives in Sacramento. The department says he registered to vote on Election Day in the November 2024 general election and voted that same day. He is charged in a court document called “information”.

What the charges say

Amandeep and Kamlesh are charged in different federal districts. Amandeep Kaur’s case sits in the Central District of California, where the department says defendants face felony charges, including false statements in a naturalisation application. Kamlesh Navnitlal Shah’s case sits in the Eastern District, where the charge is voting by an alien in a federal election. The department says that it is a misdemeanour with a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison.

In the wider case, the department says the charges include false statements in naturalisation applications and fraudulent voter registration. It says both are felonies with a maximum sentence of five years.

Green card holders cannot vote

The Justice Department says all 28 people charged are lawful permanent residents. It says they have legal immigration status but are “not US citizens” and cannot vote in US elections. According to court papers cited by the department, the defendants stated under oath on their voter forms that they were US citizens.

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Operation protect the vote

The arrests are part of “Operation Protect the Vote”, which the department says is a joint effort by the four US Attorney’s Offices in California to tackle election fraud.

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The department says it gave California a list of the 28 people on October 13 so their mail-in ballots could be set aside until their citizenship was checked. It says California declined, and the US government has sued the state. Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter said all 28 appear on a list of more than 20,000 likely noncitizen registrants that the department sent to state officials. He said California must check the citizenship of those registrants before it counts mail-in ballots.

Those arrested were due to make their first court appearances on October 19, and the department said no pleas would be taken that day.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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