One Indian among 15 killed in road accident in Nepal

At least 15 people,including an

Indian,were killed when an Indian jeep they were travelling

in veered off some 100 meters down the road in western Nepal’s Palpa district early on Saturday.

Earlier reports had said that all those killed were Indians. However,the police later confirmed that the victims included 14 Nepalese and an Indian.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu also confirmed that only one Indian was among those killed.

Nine women,two men and four children were killed when the jeep fell down the road on a slope at Jorte of Deurali Bhire are of Palpa district,police said.

Two injured passengers have been shifted to Lumbini Medical College Prabhas for treatment,police said.

The passenger had hired the Indian jeep for a pilgrimage to the local Rishikesh temple in western Nepal,they said.

The jeep was taking them to Ridi in Gulmi district of western Nepal when the accident took place,police said.

A team of police led by deputy superintendent Mira Chaudhary has been dispatched to the accident site.

