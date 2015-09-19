7 Indian-origin businessmen charged with tax evasion in US

Seven Indian-origin businessmen in the US have been charged with sales tax evasion of over USD 3.5 million and face up to 15 years’ imprisonment. Law enforcement authorities filed charges against Cherag Patel, Dipakkumar Patel, Jiggarkumar Patel, Mukesh Patel, Nishant Patel, Rajanikant Patel and Vishal Patel following a two-year criminal tax investigation, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

From July 2010 to December 2013, nine defendants, including the seven Indians, collectively defrauded the state out of more than USD 3.5 million in sales taxes, NBC Chicago reported yesterday. Seven operators were charged with sales tax evasion of more than USD 100,000, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to four to 15 years in prison.

Yasir Kanan and Dipakkumar were charged with sales tax evasion of more than USD 10,000, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to three to seven years in prison, according to the statement. Five of those charged were arrested yesterday by Illinois Department of Revenue special agents, the report said.

All nine defendants were scheduled to appear in bond court yesterday, according to the statement but information on the same was not immediately available. The charges are the result of the criminal probe into untaxed liquor brought in from out of the state by the Illinois Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigation Division.

