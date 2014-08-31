2 more charged for Indian man’s murder in Singapore

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
By: PTI | Singapore | Published: August 31, 2014 12:33:34 pm
Two more persons, believed to be Indian nationals, have been charged in connection with murder of a 26-year-old Indian man in Singapore last week. Karthikeyan Prabakaran, 27, and Chellappan Sankar, 28, allegedly murdered Murugaiya Suresh Kumar, who worked here as a technician in a private company, on the night of August 23,local media quoted police as saying.

The two have been remanded for further investigations. On Wednesday, another Indian national Thiruppathi Veerapperumalan, also 26, was the first to be charged for Kumar’s murder. He has denied the charge.

Kumar was found motionless at an industrial estate after he was reportedly attacked. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said previously that Kumar had sustained physical trauma on his head and neck, with deformities found on his left hand.

Kumar was an employee of Poly NDT which does testing and inspections of parts such as ship hulls.Anyone convicted of murder faces the death penalty in Singapore.

