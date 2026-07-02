Indian H-1B techie from Andhra dies in Kansas flash floods; vehicle swept away

Kansas flash floods claimed the life of Andhra Pradesh native Venkatesh Doppalapudi after his vehicle was swept away. Indian authorities are assisting with repatriation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 2, 2026 05:31 PM IST
Venkatesh Doppalapudi death in USVenkatesh was an H-1B visa holder residing in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo: gofundme website)
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An Indian tech professional and student from Andhra Pradesh died in the US state of Kansas after severe flash floodwaters swept away his vehicle, authorities said.

Venkatesh Doppalapudi, 33, was an H-1B visa holder and was residing in Omaha, Nebraska. On Saturday afternoon, he was driving back north from Houston when his vehicle encountered flash flooding, which was caused by severe storms, PTI reported.

Indian consulate extends condolences and commences outreach

Expressing condolences over the incident, the Consulate General of India in Houston said that it is in touch with the family and working closely with relevant authorities.

“The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas.”

The consulate further added, “The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance.”

Emergency response units dispatched following witness reports

Eyewitnesses of the incident reported seeing a vehicle getting swept away in the flash floods and drowned in the waters with someone still trapped inside.

Emergency units were dispatched to 600 block of South Oliver Road near Wellington after receiving the information, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, PTI reported.

High currents hamper initial rescue and recovery efforts

The report added that rescue teams faced issues entering the water initially due to extreme currents. Later, a multi-agency search operation was launched involving a Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit and police drones, which led to the recovery of Doppalapudi’s body on Sunday.

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Coordination of legal formalities and repatriation procedures

The Houston consulate is coordinating with state law enforcement of Kansas state and representatives from family, in order to complete necessary legal formalities and facilitate the proceedings for repatriation of the mortal remains.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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