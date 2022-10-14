scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia allegedly for cash

Shubham Garg was allegedly stabbed multiple times and suffered wounds to the face, chest and abdomen.

The incident occured as Shubham Garg was walking along the Pacific Highway in Australia. (Representational image via Unsplash)

A 28-year-old Indian student has been stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen in Australia by a man who allegedly demanded cash, authorities said.

The incident took place on October 6 at about 10.30 pm, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, NSW Police Force said in a statement on Monday. Police have arrested Daniel Norwood and the 27-year-old suspect is charged with attempted murder after Garg, allegedly suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, chest and abdomen, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

The man (Garg) suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, chest, and abdomen; he sought assistance from a nearby house before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. The man underwent surgery and remains there in a serious but stable condition, the NSW Police Force statement said.

Garg was approached by an unknown man near the Pacific Highway Lane Cove on Thursday. The unknown man allegedly threatened him while demanding cash, In The Cove newspaper reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

The man refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled, the report added.

The emergency services were called. The North Shore Police Area Command attended and located the injured man and established a crime scene, it said.

Officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command have been investigating the stabbing and formed Strike Force Prosy, it said.

Advertisement

Following extensive inquiries by Strike Force Prosy detectives, a search warrant was executed on a home on the Pacific Highway at Greenwich at about 3.40 pm on Sunday.

Norwood, of Gosford, who was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station, where he was charged with one count of attempted murder after the alleged stabbing, the statement said.

A number of items were seized from the home and have been taken for forensic examination, it said.

Advertisement

He was refused bail and appeared at Hornsby Local Court on Monday and will remain in custody with the next court appearance.

The Police Media Unit advised the following to In The Cove, “We can confirm the men are not believed to have known each other before the incident.”

The Indian Consulate in Sydney has provided consular assistance to the individual, reported news agency ANI. “The Australian High Commission is assisting with the facilitation of a visa for a family member: Australian High Commission spokesperson on an Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia,” it added.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:20:49 am
Next Story

Gujaratis will make AAP pay price in polls for ‘abusing’ PM Modi’s mother: Smriti Irani

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement