Indian student falls from cliff while taking selfie in Ireland, dies

An Indian student died after falling from the edge of a famous cliff in Ireland while clicking a ‘selfie’, media reports said.

The man in his 20s, whose identity was not immediately known, is said to be an Indian national studying in Dublin, The Irish Sun reported.

He was visiting the popular tourist attraction on Friday afternoon when the incident happened south of the main viewing areas near the visitor centre.

There were hundreds of people when the man lost his footing and fell from the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, a famous tourist attraction in the west of Ireland.

Search and rescue officials were mobilised as soon as an alarm was raised. His body was recovered with the help of a helicopter.

He was pronounced dead at around 5.35 PM (local time), the report said.

Officials interviewed a number of eye-witnesses and confirmed that at this stage, they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

“There is nothing to suggest at this stage that this was anything other than a tragic accident. Initial indications are, having taken statements from a number of people, that the victim was taking a selfie and lost his footing,” a police official said.

The officials were trying to contact the victim’s family in India.

In 2007, a Hungarian man died after he fell to his death at the Cliffs of Moher while taking photos.