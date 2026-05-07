‘No one could sleep’: Indian sailors recount nights of missile attacks near Strait of Hormuz

Before the conflict began in February, about 138 ships passed through the Strait each day, the Joint Maritime Information Centre says. (AP)

Loud explosions of drones and missiles at night terrified Indian sailor Tithi Chiranjeevi after his ship was stranded in Iran for over a month due to the the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

“Around 10 to 20 missiles struck every night. No one could sleep,” he told news agency Reuters, while describing the conditions ⁠outside Iran’s port ​of Khorramshahr on his 15-day journey to return home last week. Chiranjeevi, 28, had spent six months aboard the Iranian cargo ship ‘Ilda’, which carried construction material to Dubai before the Strait of Hormuz blockade trapped it.

As they ran out of food and communication links snapped, Chiranjeevi lost contact with his widowed mother in Visakhapatnam. Around them, at least ​2,000 ships were stranded near the 17-km waterway that ⁠usually carries one-fifth of the world’s supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).