‘Death of Indian sailors very, very unfortunate’: US Republican lawmaker on deadly US attack

A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by U.S. forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (June 10). (Source: Forward Seamen’s Union of India/ANI)

The death of three Indian sailors in a US military strike on a commercial oil tanker off the coast of Oman has raised questions over US’s maritime operations near the Strait of Hormuz, with a senior American lawmaker describing the incident as “very, very unfortunate”.

The sailors, who had been missing since Wednesday’s attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, were declared dead on Thursday. Twenty-one Indian crew members were rescued from the ship after the strike.



According to the US military, the tanker was targeted after allegedly attempting to breach a blockade enforced by US forces near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors. US officials have maintained that the action was taken as part of ongoing maritime security operations in the region.