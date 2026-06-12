‘Death of Indian sailors very, very unfortunate’: US Republican lawmaker on deadly US attack

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The death of three Indian sailors in a US military strike on a commercial oil tanker off the coast of Oman has raised questions over US’s maritime operations near the Strait of Hormuz, with a senior American lawmaker describing the incident as “very, very unfortunate”.
The sailors, who had been missing since Wednesday’s attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, were declared dead on Thursday. Twenty-one Indian crew members were rescued from the ship after the strike.
According to the US military, the tanker was targeted after allegedly attempting to breach a blockade enforced by US forces near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors. US officials have maintained that the action was taken as part of ongoing maritime security operations in the region.
As concerns mounted over the deaths of the Indian crew members, Republican Congressman Rob Wittman expressed condolences to the victims’ families and said US authorities were reviewing the circumstances surrounding the strike.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those Indian families who lost their loved ones,” the MP from US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party said. According to South China Morning Post, Wittman said the military was working to determine “exactly what happened” during the operation.
The incident has also drawn a response from Iran, which accused US of targeting a civilian vessel. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack, alleging that it endangered commercial navigation and violated international norms governing maritime conduct.
The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy.
We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and…
— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 11, 2026
In a statement, Baqaei said, “The brutal US attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government. The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation.”
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