2 Indian sailors, who went missing after US attack on tanker off Oman coast, killed

Two of the three sailors who were reported missing after the US attack on a Palau-flagged ship off the Oman coast have been confirmed dead. The US military said it attacked the oil tanker, MT Settebello, after it tried to “violate” the blockade put up by the US outside the Strait of Hormuz, off the Oman coast.

Forward Seamen’s Union of India general secretary Manoj Yadav told ANI: “We have been unable to establish a connection with the ship. The latest information I have indicates that two have died, while the Chief Engineer is still reported as missing.”

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday slammed the strike, saying: “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”