Indian sailor killed in attack on US-owned oil tanker in Iraq, 15 crew members evacuated

An Indian sailor was killed after a US-owned tanker was attacked near Basra on March 11 amid Iran-Israel tensions. So far three Indian sailors have been confirmed dead in the ongoing West Asia war.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Another Indian sailor has been confirmed dead in the ongoing US-Israel vs Iran war, taking the toll to 3.Another Indian sailor has been confirmed dead in the ongoing US-Israel vs Iran war, taking the toll to 3.
Make us preferred source on Google

An Indian sailor was killed on March 11 in the ongoing Iran vs Israel-US war. The sailor was part of a 16-member Indian crew on the US-owned tanker Safesea Vishnu.

“On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life. The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place. Embassy of India Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance. Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member,” the Indian Embassy in Iraq posted on X.

As per Vessel Finder, the last updated position of the Safesea Vishnu was in Basrah Oil Terminal Anchorage in the Persian Gulf off the Iraq at midnight. The vessel is a Marshall Islands-flagged ship.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. We express our condolences to their families. This happened when they were on merchant vessels which came under attack.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments