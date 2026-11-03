Indian sailor killed in attack on ship off Oman coast in Strait of Hormuz, 13 rescued

An Indian sailor was killed in an attack on Indian-flagged cargo ship MSV Al Jusufi off the Oman coast on Monday, November 2. The deceased was identified Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, said Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

“While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief,” he wrote on X.

Sonowal further said that his ministry and the Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the repatriation of both the surviving crew and Ajij’s body.