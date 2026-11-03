Indian sailor killed in attack on ship off Oman coast in Strait of Hormuz, 13 rescued

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government is in touch with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 3, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Indian killed in Oman attack al JusufiThe sailor was part of a 14-member all-Indian crew aboard the al Jusufi (Image: MarineTraffic)
Make us preferred source on Google

An Indian sailor was killed in an attack on Indian-flagged cargo ship MSV Al Jusufi off the Oman coast on Monday, November 2. The deceased was identified Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, said Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

“While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief,” he wrote on X.

Sonowal further said that his ministry and the Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the repatriation of both the surviving crew and Ajij’s body.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-dri... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments